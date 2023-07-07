On Thursday night, the Plano Police Department urged residents to stay indoors as two armed suspects — one male, one female — managed to elude officers. However, in a second update overnight, the Plano police said that residents were no longer required to remain inside their homes.

Plano Public Information Officer Jennifer Chapman told Local Profile, the woman was arrested but a male suspect was still at large. The suspects supposedly arranged a meeting with an individual to purchase a firearm. However, during the transaction, the two suspects seized the opportunity to rob the person of the weapon. Chapman said residents were asked to stay indoors for safety reasons because the suspects were likely armed.

“We don’t often tell people to stay in their homes because we don’t normally have a crime that happens like this,” Chapman told Local Profile.

After spotting the suspect vehicle, Plano police initiated a traffic stop, but the suspects evaded them and eventually came to a halt in the 900 block of K Avenue. Responding officers witnessed both suspects swiftly exiting the vehicle and fleeing in separate directions.

“We have exhausted our search and have unfortunately been unsuccessful in locating these subjects. However, they left us plenty of evidence to follow up on,” police said at the time.

The police department then conducted thorough searches in the vicinity of 900 K Avenue at E. Plano Parkway, as well as 10th Street and J Avenue, to pursue the suspects. A K9 officer and drones were also dispatched to the scene.

At 11:36 p.m., police updated residents once again, alerting them that the female suspect was taken into custody. The male suspect was still at large, but firearms were recovered by the officers.

“As always, we are beyond grateful for the community’s help in maintaining a safe environment, and the tips helped narrow down our search,” the latest update read.