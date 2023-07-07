Good Morning America recently visited McKinney on July 6, 2023, as a segment of its summer series, “Main Street USA” and highlighted the individuals who make the city great.

The Good Morning America segment highlights iconic Main Streets across the U.S., showcasing local heroes and business that represent the best of the American spirit.

During the visit, ABC News correspondent John Quiñones visited a number of small businesses such as Filtered and The Groovy Coop. “It’s a place where anyone can feel at home even if you’re just passing through,” Quiñones said.

Jason Hernandez, the visionary founder and executive director of La Tiendita, was also highlighted for his work in the McKinney community. La Tiendita is a grocery store on the east side of town.

After spending 18 years in prison, Hernandez remains dedicated to making McKinney a better place. The location of La Tiendita was where Hernandez was arrested for selling drugs. He was released in 2015 after being granted clemency by President Obama. “His mind is always working for improving this community,” city council member Justin Beller told GMA. “It’s hard to keep up with him.”

Hernandez told Quiñones he wouldn’t be able to claim his accomplishments if he didn’t live in McKinney. “I tell people ‘I went from pushing dope to now pushing hope,’” Hernandez said.

Mayor George Fuller and the chamber of commerce granted Hernandez a key to the city for serving as an inspiration to youth and other members of the community. A sign for the soon-to-open La Tiendita was also given to Hernandez, along with tickets to a Longhorns football game in September against the Wyoming Cowboys.

Even though McKinney is Collin County’s third-largest city, the city is known for its rich history and tight-knit community.