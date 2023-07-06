In honor of Independence Day, H-E-B is sending 1,000 care packages to Texas military servicemembers stationed away from home. The first 1,000 active-duty service members nominated will receive a care package filled with H-E-B favorites, offering a taste of home to those anywhere around the world.

“H-E-B has a longstanding commitment to our nation’s military, and we are honored to celebrate our nation’s independence by sharing a taste of Texas with deserving military servicemembers currently serving our country away from home,” said Johnny Mojica, H-E-B Public Affairs Manager.

This effort is part of the company’s Operation Appreciation. Launched in 2013, Operation Appreciation supports employment opportunities for military service members and their families. Through nonprofit partnerships as well as the H-E-B Military Partner Resource Group, the retailer holds events throughout the year to honor servicemembers.

H-E-B has been named a top workplace for military Veterans and was recognized by Forbes as a top employer for Veterans. Through H-E-B Operation Appreciation, the retailer has hired thousands of Veterans and active-duty service members, including their family members. Since 2014, H-E-B has hired more than 25,000 Veterans and military spouses.

Additionally, the company hosts an annual donation campaign to raise funds for military-serving non-profits, including the Military Child Education Coalition, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, and the United Service Organizations. The program has provided more than $10 million in support to dozens of military-based nonprofits in Texas.

This year, through Operation Appreciation, the H-E-B Tournament of Champions Charitable Trust will hit the milestone of gifting 50 mortgage-free homes to severely wounded Veterans. Since the program was launched a decade ago, H-E-B Operation Appreciation and the H-E-B Tournament of Champions have dedicated more than $5 million to this ongoing effort to build and furnish these homes.

Servicemember care package nominations are now open. Commenters can help fill the care packages with kindness by writing inspirational words in the comments section for the chance to be included on a notecard in the packages.