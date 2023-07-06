During a meeting on July 3, 2023, Frisco City Council members approved an updated compilation of all school zones within the Frisco Independent School District (FISD) for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year.

The revisions involve incorporating new zones, modifying existing ones and eliminating certain locations and designated times for reduced speed limits throughout the district.

In January 2006, Ordinance 06-01-06 was adopted by the City Council of Frisco, establishing reduced-speed school zones on specific streets within the city. During the approval process, the council was informed by staff that an annual amendment to the existing Reduced Speed School Zone Ordinance would be presented. This amendment would serve to establish new or modified school zones within the city as necessitated by attendance boundary rezoning, the construction of new schools, or new development. The most recent Ordinance Amendment (2022-07-29) was approved by the City Council in July 2022.

Included in the new school zones is the recently built Wilkinson Middle School just opposite Panther Creek High School. To accommodate the new middle school, the existing school zone for Panther Creek High School is undergoing expansion. This expansion involves extending the current school zone on PGA Parkway to the east of Championship Drive and establishing a brand new school zone on Championship Drive.

FISD also implemented new attendance boundary changes for several elementary schools, including Bledsoe Elementary. As a result of these changes, some elementary students will now need to cross Lebanon Road in order to reach their schools. Additionally, adjustments are being made to the existing school zone of Pearson Middle School, located at the intersection of Lebanon Road and Teel Parkway. This modification involves expanding the school zone to accommodate elementary school times in addition to middle school times.

In the previous school year, the school zone arrangement for Smith Elementary and Clark Middle School underwent changes to include high school times for students crossing Warren Parkway at Darcy Lane. This modification was made in response to a request from residents and after confirming that high school students were crossing at an unsignalized location.

According to the city council, the new and modified school zone locations will be constructed with existing approved operating funds. City legal staff also reviewed and approved the ordinance.

All approved changes can be found here.