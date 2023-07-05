Restaurant chain Velvet Taco has announced that it will be opening its new location in Allen, Texas on Monday, July 17, 2023.

The Allen establishment will be the sixth restaurant that Velvet Taco has opened in the state of Texas already this year. With the newest addition, the taco chain has over 40 locations throughout the United States.

Velvet Taco’s newest restaurant will be located at 190 E Stacy Rd, right off Highway 75, in the heart of Allen. The taco establishment says that the North Texas city was an ideal choice for its continued expansion because of its “thriving foodie scene,” “family-friendly atmosphere” and “appreciation for culinary excellence.”

To satisfy the food lovers of Allen, Velvet Taco says that it will be bringing the brand’s “one-of-a-kind culinary creations” and “commitment to quality” to the North Texas town.

“At Velvet Taco, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what a taco can be. We are thrilled to bring our globally inspired flavors and out-of-the-ordinary menu to the vibrant city of Allen,” said Josip Janjic, general manager of the Allen Velvet Taco location.

Velvet Taco was founded back in 2011 in Dallas, Texas. Since then, the taco chain has accumulated several local and national accolades, including being awarded Nation’s Restaurant News “Hot Concept” in 2016, as well as being named Nation’s Restaurant News MenuMasters Award winner in the category of Best Limited Time Offer in 2020.

The culinary chain offers an expansive menu consisting of a wide range of taco options that is sure to satisfy all cravings.

Among Velvet Taco’s menu offerings include several meat tacos (including chicken, beef, pork and fish), various vegetarian tacos, breakfast tacos, numerous sides (nachos, chips and dip, tater tots, etc.), kids options, along with boozy beverages such as margaritas and sangritas.

The hours of operation for Velvet Taco’s Allen location will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., every Sunday-Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday.

For more information on Velvet Taco, head over to www.velvettaco.com.