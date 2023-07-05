Are you looking to get active this weekend with friends or family members? How about participating in a joyous margarita stroll or a Witty Kids Discovery Walk with your children?

When: July 8, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown McKinney | 111 North Tennessee Street, McKinney

Tickets

Join the McKinney Margarita Stroll presented by Russell Realty and happening on July 8th. Feel the fun this weekend as you sip, shop and stroll through the charming streets, supporting local businesses. For $35 per person, you’ll receive a Margarita Stroll taster and a map guiding you to 15 delightful margarita stops and five bonus stops offering samples of various treats like Bloody Marys, craft beer and more surprises.

When: July 8, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Tickets

Visit Legacy Hall for the heart-pounding Mötley Crüe Tribute: The Crüe. Formed in 2019, The Crüe is a tribute band comprised of lifelong fans of Mötley Crüe and 80s heavy metal. Arrive early with friends and enjoy dinner and craft cocktails from various eateries and bars. And, for an exceptional experience, reserve a Balcony VIP Lounge [21+] for dedicated cocktail services, comfortable seating, and the best view of the stage.

When: July 8, 2023 | 6:45 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Frisco Commons Park | 8000 McKinney Rd, Frisco

More info

Join the Frisco StarFest at Frisco Commons Park. This suburban star party, coordinated by Mark Johnston and Don DeNatale, offers a mesmerizing celestial experience. Sponsored by the Texas Astronomical Society of Dallas (TAS), these community star parties occur on the second Saturday of each month, starting 30 minutes after sunset. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, binoculars and telescopes to fully enjoy the event, and dress appropriately for the weather.

When: July 8, 2023 | 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street, Plano

More info

Discover the captivating world of sculptures at Texas Sculpts II at the ArtCentre of Plano this weekend. The grand opening reception is on Saturday, July 8. Prepare for a phenomenal showcase as the ArtCentre presents the works of 12 esteemed sculptors from different regions of Texas. This two-month exhibition follows the tremendous success of last year’s inaugural event, ensuring a diverse display of materials, including wood, marble, fiber and beyond.

When: July 8, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: McKinney Cotton Mill | 610 Elm Street, McKinney

More info

Visit the Makers Market at the McKinney Cotton Mill on Saturday, July 8th. This market is in the Cotton Mill Atrium Hallway, adjacent to the MillHouse suites. Discover many artisan vendors and shop for unique and handcrafted items. In addition, the newly opened White Box Roastery will serve coffee, tea, smoothies, pastries and snacks to enhance your weekend market shopping experience.

When: July 7, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

Tickets

Join the excitement of The Home Edit’s Summer of Fun, taking place at The Eisemann Center in Richardson. Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the dynamic duo behind The Home Edit, are eager to connect with their friends and fans in person. In this celebration of life’s ups and downs, they will leave behind the past year’s challenges and embrace the joyous moments together.

When: July 8, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: John Clark Stadium | 6600 Stadium Drive, Plano

Tickets

Enjoy this weekend’s exciting soccer match between FC Texas United FC and Blue Goose SC at John Clark Stadium. Bring the kids along (10 and under, always FREE) for a family-friendly experience. The Fan Fun Zone also provides entertainment for all ages, with food trucks, face painting featuring the Texas United Logo and even Super Fan caricatures. For those seeking a premium experience, SkyBox seating offers air-conditioned comfort.

When: July 8, 2023 | 9:45 a.m.

Where: Chestnut Square Historic Village | 315 South Chestnut Street, McKinney

More info

Embark on a delightful journey through McKinney’s rich history by hopping aboard the charming McKinney Trolley for a guided tour of the city’s historic residential and commercial districts. Accompanied by knowledgeable docents, this experience showcases the architectural beauty of the downtown area and lets you discover the stories behind notable individuals who have impacted the city. The trolley tour is a perfect outing to enjoy with visiting friends and family.

Celina’s Friday Night Market When: July 7, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Celina | 302 W Walnut St, Celina

More info Visit Celina’s Friday Night Market to support local businesses by exploring over 60 vendors offering a diverse range of homemade, handmade and homegrown items. Indulge in tasty meals from local restaurants and food trucks featuring artisanal pastries, fresh produce, free-range meats and more. Live music by talented local artists further sets the perfect ambiance. Join the community, local artisans and farmers at Celina’s Friday Night Market for a memorable experience.

When: July 8, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Drive, Plano

More info

Experience the Legacy West – Witty Kids Discovery Walks in Plano. This weekend event offers a delightful opportunity for outdoor learning and imaginative exploration. Author Rebecca Clark brings her children’s book to life, encouraging children to unleash their creativity and explore various ideas. Join in for a fun-filled morning as you engage with nature, discover imaginative possibilities, explore career paths and use chalk to express ideas.

When: July 9, 2023 | 6:05 p.m.

Where: Riders Field | 7300 Rough Riders Trail, Frisco

Tickets

Witness an exciting baseball showdown as the Frisco RoughRiders take on the Midland RockHounds at Riders Field in Frisco on July 9, 2023. This Sunday match promises an exhilarating display of skills and sportsmanship. Join fellow baseball enthusiasts this weekend and experience the thrill of live baseball action in a vibrant atmosphere. Be sure to attend this thrilling event at Riders Field.

When: July 7 to July 9, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St, McKinney

More info

Enjoy the Hot Summer Nights art exhibit this weekend at the Cove. Immerse yourself in the artistic process as Annie Royer, guided by the symphonies of Mozart, Beethoven and Saint-Saens, merges colors and shapes, creating a vibrant testament to the interplay between art and the artist’s soul. On Sunday, you can engage in a thought-provoking discussion inspired by Makoto Fujimura’s book Art and Faith: A Theology of Making.

When: July 7, 2023 | 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

More info

Join the Friday Night Summer Movie Series fun at Frisco’s PGA District. This event offers a delightful movie night experience under the stars. Indulge in your favorite movie concessions, treat yourself to sweet delights at Margaret’s Cones & Cups and enjoy the Dance Floor and The Swing for playful fun. Bring a blanket for relaxation, as lawn chairs are not allowed.

When: July 8, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Dickies Arena | 1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth

Tickets

Experience Paramore’s North American Tour with support from Foals and The Linda Lindas at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth on July 8, 2023. The tour includes 26 cities, and Fort Worth is fortunate to be on the list. A portion of ticket sales helps Support + Feed and REVERB take action for an equitable, plant-based food system and combating food insecurity and the climate crisis.

When: July 7, 2023 | 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Reunion Tower | 300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas

More info

Experience the Wildlife On The Move show, titled Tails & Tales, at Reunion Tower’s GeO-Deck in Dallas. Led by Eric, this engaging program brings science to life through fascinating animals. Explore the question “WHOSE TAIL IS IT?” as guests unravel the mystery and debunk misconceptions about each Animal Ambassador. Attendees will gain knowledge through facts, geography, scientific terminology and natural history while emphasizing literacy.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County

Chicago Tribute: Windy City

When: July 7, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More info

95.9 The Ranch Presents Steve Earle: Alone Again – Solo & Acoustic

When: July 8, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall | 122 E. Exchange, Suite 200, Fort Worth

More info

Little Bipsy TX 1 Year Anniversary & Warehouse Sale

When: July 7, 2023 | 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Where: Little Bipsy | 3601 N. McDonald St, Suite 100, McKinney

More info

Fuerza Regida – Otra Peda Tour 2023

When: July 7, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Dos Equis Pavilion| 3839 S Fitzhugh, Dallas

Tickets

Paint Your Pet

When: July 9, 2023 | 4:45 to 6:45 p.m.

Where: Pipe and Palette | 6121 West Park Boulevard, Plano

More info

When: July 22, 2023 | 8:00 a.m.

Where: Mi Cocina in Klyde Warren Park | 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas

More info

Join the 3rd annual Mambo Miles 5K. This year’s race starts at Mi Cocina in Klyde Warren Park. Participants will receive a Mambo Miles finishers medal. They can celebrate at the finish line with the famous Mambo Taxi margarita made with Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Hampton Water Rosé, or Eight Elite Light Lager. The festivities continue at Klyde Warren Park, featuring a tequila garden, live music, food trucks and more.