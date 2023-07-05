Approximately one-quarter of U.S. households are experiencing high energy burdens and 27% of households have difficulty meeting their energy needs, according to a recent research study.

In the latest report from WalletHub, 2023’s Most and Least Energy-Expensive States, the site ranks the most energy expensive states as Wyoming, North Dakota and Alaska. The least expensive states are the District of Columbia, New Mexico and Texas.

“The U.S. grid is regional, not national. Some areas will experience price increases – particularly those weatherizing to address future weather extremes – whereas others will not,” said Hannah Wiseman, professor with Penn State Law.

For the report, researchers compared the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states. The following factors were taking into account when determining each state’s average monthly energy bill:

Average monthly consumption of electricity

Average retail price of electricity

Average monthly consumption of natural gas

Average residential price of natural gas

Average monthly consumption of home heating oil

Average residential price of home heating oil

Average motor-fuel price

Average motor-fuel consumption

Data for the report was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Energy Information Administration, Federal Highway Administration, American Automobile Association, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

According to the report, the average home in the U.S. currently spends more than six percent of income on utility bills. Texas, as the third least energy-expensive state, has an average monthly energy bill of $378.

The most expensive state, Wyoming, has an average monthly energy bill of $845. The least expensive states, the District of Columbia has an average monthly bill of $274.

“Heating and cooling of living spaces and heating water are some of the largest components of energy bills. Weatherizing living spaces – closing gaps around windows and doors, for example, while also updating ventilation to ensure good indoor air quality – is key. Energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, such as heat pumps, also make a big difference,” said Wiseman.

Here is where Texas ranks along the other metrics in the study:

11th – Electricity consumption per consumer

15th – Motor fuel consumption per driver

18th – Price of natural gas

32 nd – Price of electricity

– Price of electricity 47 th – Natural gas consumption per consumer

– Natural gas consumption per consumer 49th – Price of motor fuel

