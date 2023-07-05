Purina is inviting all dog lovers in the Lone Star State to vote in the pet care brand’s “Battle of the Beggin’” crowdsourcing campaign, in which Texans can help decide the newest flavor of Beggin’ dog treats.

The campaign — which returns after being held last year — is a collaboration between Purina and Walmart. It allows canine enthusiasts in America to vote between two potential flavors of Beggin’ dog snacks, with the winner being featured in Walmart’s stores nationwide and online by early 2024.

This year, the two flavors that pet parents get to choose from are “Bratwurst & Bacon Flavor” and “BBQ, Beef & Bacon Flavor.” Voters will have until Sept. 30 to show love to their preferred treat flavor of choice.

In the previous year’s iteration of the campaign, dog owners voted between “Backyard Bacon Cheeseburger” and “Bold Brown Sugar and Bacon,” with the cheeseburger-inspired flavor ultimately coming out victorious. The popular flavor can now be found on Walmart shelves and on the retailer’s website.

“Back by popular demand, we’re thrilled to be offering new flavors for Bacon-lovers to vote on,” said Tim Brunt, senior brand manager at Purina. “We loved seeing our customers get excited about the campaign and rollout of ‘Backyard Bacon Cheeseburger Flavor’ last year, and we can’t wait to see which flavor comes out on top this year.”

Purina was founded back in 1894. The brand’s goal is to create “richer lives for pets and the people who love them,” according to a release.

In addition to Beggin’, Purina manufactures some of the world’s most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats.

To learn more about the Battle of the Beggin’ campaign, or to participate and cast a vote, head over to battleofthebeggin.com.

For more information about Purina, visit purina.com.