The NFL fever continues on Netflix. After the announcement of the premier of Quarterback on July 12, 2023, a new eight-episode series following the league’s top players, Netflix reportedly outbid Amazon and ESPN for a docuseries on Jerry Jones and the golden years of the Dallas Cowboys.

On Sunday, July 2, 2023, the media company Puck.news broke the news that Netflix spent almost $50 million on the series. According to Puck, the show will be produced by Skydance Sports, a sports division of Skydance Media, the production company behind recent blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

The show will focus on the Cowboy’s rise as “America’s Team” in the early ‘90s when the team made history under Jones’ ownership, bringing home three Super Bowl titles in a four-year period from 1993 to 1996.

Admired by some and demonized by others, Jones’ larger-than-life career left an indelible mark on North Texas. Among many controversial choices, Jones invested $140 million in the Cowboys in 1989, at a time a money-losing team, followed by the decision of firing legendary Tom Landry as head coach. However, in the early ‘90s, both choices seemed to have paid off. Since then, the Dallas Cowboys became one of the world’s most valuable brands in sports and the number one richest team in America with an estimated value of $8 billion according to Forbes.

While the series seems to lean heavily on ‘90s nostalgia, getting compared with the 2020 miniseries about Michael Jordan’s ‘97-’98 season The Last Dance, not everything will be glory days rehash. Dallas Cowboys fans will be able to enjoy never-seen footage and interviews of Cowboys legends such as Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith.

But fans will have to wait for the release date of the new series. Puck.news reported that the deal is not closed yet and no other details have been released so far.