After several hours of closure, the southbound lanes of U.S. 75, stretching from Spring Creek to Park Boulevard, were finally reopened on July 3, 2023, after a car accident. A truck hauling watermelon left quite a mess on the Plano road.

The incident caused substantial disruption and necessitated a cleanup and investigation before normal traffic flow could be restored along the stretch.

The Plano Police Department reported that the collision occurred approximately at 1 p.m. on the southbound lanes of U.S. 75 near Parker Road. The accident caused “a large amount of debris to be scattered everywhere,” including watermelons across the road. Drivers alternated to exit at Spring Creek Parkway to avoid the area while crews cleaned up the mess.

According to WFAA, a 67-year-old man was operating the truck, which was carrying a cargo of watermelons and returning to Oklahoma. A blowout in the front tire led the driver to overcorrect, resulting in the truck colliding with the median, then a light pole and ultimately rolling over. The truck eventually came to a halt in a business parking lot. The driver sustained injuries but is anticipated to recover. Fortunately, the 74-year-old passenger who was also present in the truck remained unharmed.

Later in the evening, the Plano Police Department provided an update regarding the incident after receiving information from a family member, who confirmed that injuries were sustained in the crash and were severe enough to require surgical intervention. However, specific details about the nature and extent of the injuries were not disclosed in the reports released by the authorities at the time.

This is not the first time Plano drivers have seen strange things on the road. In April, Local Profile reported that the Plano Animal Shelter received reports of an alligator on the side of the road at the westbound lanes of the George Bush Tollway.

When workers arrived to investigate, they realized the alligator was nothing more than a realistic-looking, foot-long alligator toy. But the alligator was removed from the road and now has a brand new home. The Plano Animal Shelter joked that “he’s fitting in well now at the shelter.” The alligator joined several stuffed bunnies for Easter and now has his own set of bunny ears. The Plano Animal Shelter also tweeted, “You never know what you’re going to see on your morning commute!”