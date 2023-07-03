The highly anticipated annual Addison Kaboom Town celebration will return yet again. Renowned as one of the nation’s top ten fireworks displays, as recognized by esteemed sources like USA TODAY, AAA and Reader’s Digest, this event promises to deliver an unforgettable Independence Day experience for visitors.

Here’s what to know before you go:

The Show

The main attraction of the event is the spectacular fireworks display, but the air show is equally impressive, showcasing a B-25 Bomber, a P-51 Mustang and a talented group of stunt pilots.

The firework show includes an impressive 1,500 pounds of fireworks, all expertly choreographed to an accompanying musical score, creating a mesmerizing 25-minute spectacle. Transporting this massive amount of fireworks requires four semis.

The show will take place on Monday, July 3rd, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The air show will begin at 7:30, followed by the fireworks display at 9:30. Fireworks are launched from the south end of the Addison Airport runway, west of Addison Circle Park.

Parking

Free festival parking is available in select garages located near Arapaho Road and the Dallas North Tollway. Handicap parking is available at the DART parking lot at Quorum Drive and Arapaho Road.

The popularity of Addison Kaboom Town may cause some traffic delays and visitors are encouraged to remain at their viewing location to avoid delays.

No Tickets, No Problem

Addison Kaboom Town is a ticketed event. But if you were unable to snag tickets there are still plenty of options. The fireworks show can be seen from anywhere in Addison, so even if you aren’t at Addison Circle Park viewing is still easy.

Watch parties are another option for those hoping to see the show. The watch parties are hosted by many of Addison’s restaurants and hotels offer spectators a unique viewing experience with live music, food specials and more.

