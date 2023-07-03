Over the weekend, Ellie Breaux, who held the title of Miss Tarrant County, was officially crowned as the new Miss Texas 2023. Breaux graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a focus on fashion design.

In addition to being crowned Miss Texas 2023, Breaux achieved success in the preliminary competitions by securing victories in both the evening gown and talent categories. For her talent performance, Breaux performed a dance and rhythmic gymnastics routine set to Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from the film Top Gun: Maverick.

Breaux received a $20,000 college scholarship as part of her Miss Texas 2023 win. She now advances to the highly anticipated Miss America 2024 pageant, although the specific details regarding the date and location of the event are yet to be announced by the organizers.

“I still can’t believe this is real life,” Breaux said on Instagram. “I am constantly having to look at myself in the mirror to be sure I’m not dreaming.”

Breaux uses her platform to highlight the community service initiative Cops in the Community. The goal is to create a positive relationship between community members and police officers. She explained that the inspiration comes from her father, a Houston police officer.



“I believe in the value of trust and cultivating mutual respect between police officers and the communities that they serve,” Breaux said. “My goal is for our children to perceive police officers as heroes rather than adversaries.”

Breaux’s dance team from UNT, the North Texas Dancers, congratulated Miss Texas on social media.

“We’re so proud of your perseverance and determination to never give up on your dreams,” the North Texas Dancers said. “You are going to be the most gracious, vivacious, and fierce @MissAmericaTX and we will be cheering you on all the way to Miss America!!”

At the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson, the 86th annual Miss Texas competition showcased the talents of 57 women hailing from various parts of the state.