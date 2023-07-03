The most patriotic week of the year welcomes you with various celebrative concerts, spectacular fireworks shows, and top dining and drinking options.

But there is more to celebrate and enjoy than only freedom and the USA during this highly anticipated and fun activities-packed week. Think strolling through the McKinney Night Market, enjoying a Happy Hour Hike, watching FC Dallas play another thrilling soccer match and more.

Take a look at our selection of the must-go events happening before the real fun begins this weekend. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

When: July 4, 2023 | 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Collin College – Spring Creek Campus | 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

Join Plano’s All American 4th to celebrate Independence Day this week. The festival will feature a parade at 7:30 p.m. and a dazzling fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. This family-friendly event is free. Enjoy the sponsored kid zone by Champion Energy Services and indulge in food and beverages available for purchase. As a bonus, celebrate Plano’s 150th birthday with complimentary treats and gifts for all attendees (while supplies last).

When: July 6, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown McKinney | 111 N Tennessee St, McKinney

Discover the vibrant McKinney Night Market this week. Located downtown on East Louisiana Street, between Tennessee and Chestnut Street, this event runs from 6:00 p.m until 9:00 p.m. Immerse yourself in the creative atmosphere as you browse booths featuring over 20 local artisan crafters and artists and listen to live music that further sets the backdrop for this event. Take this opportunity to enjoy an evening of shopping and entertainment.

When: July 4, 2023 | 4:00 p.m.

Where: George A. Purefoy Municipal Center | 6101 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco

The Frisco Freedom Fest on the 4th of July celebrates independence and community spirit. It is one of the most beloved Collin County events where people can go to celebrate Independence Day. This annual festival offers family-friendly activities, including live music, dining, shopping and a spectacular fireworks display. The Frisco Freedom Fest is a perfect opportunity to come together and create lasting memories in a festive and patriotic atmosphere.

When: July 6, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Join Legacy West and Plano Magazine this week for the Happy Hour Hike, a monthly event that combines sipping, shopping and entertainment in the vibrant Legacy West neighborhood in Plano. At this rain-or-shine event, guests will sample drinks and food, receive exclusive offers at shops and restaurants and enjoy photo opportunities. Additionally, attendees have a chance to win a $300 gift basket.

When: July 3, 2023 | 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle Drive, Addison

Addison Kaboom Town! is an event that offers spectacular fireworks and entertainment. This annual celebration gathers tens of thousands of attendees from near and far to enjoy a mesmerizing fireworks show. With live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities, Addison Kaboom Town! is a beautiful experience for people of all ages. The event is a beloved tradition that ignites the sky and hearts with joy and wonder.

When: July 4 to 7, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Historic McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square | 315 South Chestnut Street, McKinney

Join the Prairie Adventure Day Camp 1 at Chestnut Square in McKinney for an immersive summer experience. This camp teaches children practical skills and knowledge of pioneer life. From baking to blacksmithing, tin punching to soap making, campers will participate in three days of homesteading activities. Every day starts with De-Modernizing and a Class Photo. Enjoy this educational and exciting camp!

When: July 4, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Toyota Stadium | 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco

Experience the thrilling FC Dallas vs D.C. United soccer match this week at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. It will be an exciting showdown between two renowned teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., providing an evening of intense soccer action and skillful play in which you can join fellow fans and immerse yourself in the electric atmosphere as you cheer on your team. Get ready for an unforgettable soccer experience.

When: July 3, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Haggard Park | 901 E 15th St, Plano

Experience the free Plano Community Band Patriotic concert at Haggard Park. Mark your calendars for July 3 at 7:00 p.m. and join in for an evening of music and patriotic ambiance. The event will feature the talented Choir from Custer Road UMC, adding to the enchanting atmosphere. Don’t miss this celebration of music and patriotism. Gather your friends and family and be a part of this concert.

When: July 3 to 4, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Multiple locations

Join the city of McKinney for a spectacular celebration of Independence Day at Red, White and BOOM! This family-friendly event offers many free activities, live entertainment and a breathtaking fireworks display. Experience the patriotic spirit this week with your loved ones as you enjoy the festivities and create lasting memories. Enjoy this incredible event that captures the true essence of July 4th.

When: July 4, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center | 2301 Flora St, Dallas

The Dallas Winds Star-Spangled Spectacular is an annual red, white and blue musical experience organized on the 4th of July. Celebrating patriotism and the spirit of America, this event showcases the renowned Dallas Winds Symphony, delivering a breathtaking performance of patriotic and contemporary compositions. Besides music, there will be indoor fireworks, hot dogs and ice cream in the air-conditioned setting.

Even More Great Things To Do This Week In Dallas & Collin County

Play In The Park 2023

When: July 4, 2023 | 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Where: Willowcreek Park | 2101 Jupiter Rd, Plano

Fair Park Fourth

When: July 4, 2023 | 4:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Fair Park | 3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas

The Comedy Arena Presents: Open Mic Night

When: July 3, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena’s Laugh Out Lounge | 305 E. Virginia St. #104 McKinney

July 4th Celebration At Legacy Hall

When: July 4, 2023 | 11:00 a.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Crayola Experience At Reunion Tower

When: July 6, 2023 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Reunion Tower | 300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas

When: July 22, 2023 | 8:00 a.m.

Where: Mi Cocina in Klyde Warren Park | 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas

Join the 3rd annual Mambo Miles 5K. This year’s race starts at Mi Cocina in Klyde Warren Park. Participants will receive a Mambo Miles finishers medal. They can celebrate at the finish line with the famous Mambo Taxi margarita made with Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Hampton Water Rosé, or Eight Elite Light Lager. The festivities continue at Klyde Warren Park, featuring a tequila garden, live music, food trucks and more.