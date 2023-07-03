In a bid to ensure the safety of residents during the celebration of America’s Independence Day, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Highway Patrol announced on July 3, 2023, it will intensify its enforcement efforts this July Fourth holiday.

Especially with so many Texans driving away from home this holiday, DPS launched Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) which will run July 3 and 4, 2023. Officers will focus on reducing crashes and violations of the “Move Over, Slow Down” state law. The law requires drivers approaching emergency or law enforcement vehicles, tow trucks, TxDOT, or highway and maintenance vehicles to move over a lane or if moving is not possible, to slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit. The goal of the legislation is for drivers to not speed past emergency workers on the road.

“We know people will be out celebrating our nation’s freedom and we encourage everyone to do it in a responsible way,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw in an official statement. “Please be mindful of our state’s traffic laws, be courteous of other drivers on the roads and make safety your first priority so everyone can have a good holiday.”

DPS also offered some safety tips for drivers to keep in mind while celebrating this Fourth of July:

Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

Don’t cut in front of large trucks, and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.

Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.

