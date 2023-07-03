Calling all artists! Plano Parks and Recreation is hosting an all-ages, all-mediums art contest to showcase the region’s parks.

“This is the perfect time to reflect on and appreciate all the ways our community is stronger, more vibrant and more resilient because of parks and recreation,” said Ron Smith, director of Plano Parks and Recreation in an official statement.

The art contest is being held in celebration of National Parks and Recreation Month.

This year’s theme — ‘Where Community Grows’ — celebrates the vital role parks play in bringing people together, providing essential services and fostering the growth of our communities.

“Local parks are often our first experiences in nature, our introduction to a favorite hobby or physical activity. They are places to gather with friends and family to celebrate life’s special moments as well as spots of respite and healing,” said Smith.

Local residents are invited to submit pencils, chalk, paint, recycled items and digital or textile artwork that showcases what parks mean to them.

Residents can win prizes by submitting their masterpieces. Prizes include annual recreation passes, pool cabana rentals and giveaways.

Winning artists will also have a chance to have their artwork printed in the 2024 Summer Catalog.

The contest is open to all ages in three categories: Five to 12, 13 to 18 and 19 or older.

Digital artwork can be submitted via email to parksinfo@plano.gov or in person at Plano Parks and Recreation’s main office at 5901 Los Rios Blvd.

Submissions must include the artist’s name, age category, contact information and a short description of the artwork. There is one submission allowed per person and the deadline to submit is July 30 by 5 p.m.

To follow along with the submissions, visit Plano Parks and Recreation’s social media and share your story by tagging #WhereCommunityGrows. For more information, click here.