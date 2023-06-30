The American Automobile Association (AAA) of Texas announced on Monday, June 26 that 3.8 million Texans will travel this Fourth of July weekend, the state’s highest number ever for this holiday. According to the motor clubs federation’s forecast, this weekend will set a new record at the national level as well, with 50.7 million Americans traveling 50 miles or more from their homes.

“Texans are booking bucket list trips in record numbers this Independence Day holiday weekend,” said AAA Texas Vice President and General Manager Galen Grillo in a statement. “To help keep travelers’ stress levels at a minimum, AAA Texas recommends making sure your vehicle is well maintained and to work with a trusted travel advisor.”

Not only will millions of Texans travel this holiday weekend, but most of them will choose to take road trips, setting yet another record with 3.2 million people choosing to drive to their destinations, 8% higher than the previous state record set in 2019.

AAA found one important reason for this increasing number of travelers on the road — the price of gas dropped $1.59 since July 4, 2022, making a weekend getaway accessible for more people.

While other methods of transportation, such as air travel, bus and cruise will also increase this Independence Day weekend, AAA highlighted the importance of staying safe when driving across Texas’ scorching roads this summer. According to AAA’s estimates, the high temperatures the region is experiencing can push cars past their limits, even with preventive maintenance.

However, AAA Texas recommends getting your car checked by a trusted mechanic before taking to the road and keeping an emergency kit in the vehicle in case a dead battery or flat tire leaves you stranded on the roadside. The emergency kit should include water, non-perishable food items, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, road flares or an emergency beacon, basic hand tools and a first aid kit.