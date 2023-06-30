After bidding farewell to The Eras Tour in Arlington, the enchanting world of Taylor Swift’s music, singing and dancing will continue with an exciting event at Hawaiian Waters The Colony on July 8, 2023.

The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night, a traveling spectacle that captivated audiences across the nation, arrives at the beloved North Dallas water park — just in time for Swift’s latest release of Speak Now Taylor’s Version on July 7.

Prepare for the evening as Swifties unite to claim the entire water park for an exclusive and private event starting from 7 p.m. Taylor Swift enthusiasts will indulge in a multitude of delights, from serene pools perfect for unwinding to meandering lazy rivers that beckon relaxation. For the fearless among the fandom, high-speed slides await, promising an adrenaline-fueled adventure like no other.

As night falls, the wave pool becomes a hub of excitement, pulsating with music. All eyes will be drawn to the colossal video screen, which stands as a testament to Taylor Swift’s larger-than-life presence. Through captivating visuals and enthralling performances, the celebrated artist’s essence will come alive, captivating the hearts of all present. Food options will also be available.

This epic celebration will continue until 10:30 p.m., providing ample time for Swift’s devoted fans to revel in the joyous ambiance, dance to their heart’s content and create memories that will last a lifetime.

For a limited time, all event tickets purchased until July 5, 2023, come bundled with an exciting bonus — a complimentary bounce-back water park ticket that grants you access to Hawaiian Waters The Colony for an additional visit during the months of August through September.

Note that this is available to individuals aged 15 and above. Don’t miss out on the chance to immerse yourself in the captivating ambiance of Taylor Swift Night and secure your ticket today to unlock a world of fun.

Event information and tickets are available here.