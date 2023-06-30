Listen up Shake Shack fans! A new drive-thru Shake Shack location is now open in McKinney, Texas. The fast-casual restaurant chain’s new location north of Dallas is located at 1727 N Central Expressway, McKinney, Texas. The McKinney Shake Shack will be the first drive-thru location in North Texas.

Shake Shack’s drive-thru format premiered in March 2022 and has since proven to be a success reaching up to $86,000 in average weekly sales, according to QSR Magazine. Even if these locations are more expensive to build than Shake Shack’s traditional restaurant prototypes, average unit volumes (AUVs) are expected to exceed $4 million.

“We’re getting $8.5 million of Shack burger sales in less than one mile,” Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti said during the 2023 ICR Conference. “We think there are a lot of places around this country and around this world that we can do this. This is why you’re going to see different formats coming out of Shake Shack. And this drive-thru will allow us to capture different areas we may not have gone before.”

After a successful pilot year, the brand is looking to open between 10 and 15 new drive-thru restaurants in 2023 and McKinney is one of those locations.

The new Shack opened on Wednesday, June 28th. As part of Shake Shack’s Something Good initiative, the company donated $1 for every sandwich sold at the McKinney location to the North Texas Food Bank.

The McKinney Shack will serve up all the classics, including the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun shakes, as well as the new Veggie Burger and non-dairy offerings.

The newest location offers guests both indoor dining and a drive-thru experience. The Shack will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.Digital pre-ordering ahead for pickup or delivery will become available in the coming weeks. Skip the line with the Shack App, a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead. Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.