In late July, hundreds of African American cowboys and cowgirls will descend on Dallas to compete for $25,000 in cash prizes at the Texas Black Invitational Rodeo.

“The Texas Black Invitational Rodeo – which sold out early last year and drew around 8,000 attendees – is the perfect way to close out July,” said Harry Robinson, Jr., president and CEO of the African American Museum, Dallas.

The 34th Texas Black Invitational Rodeo will be held on July 29 at the Fair Park Coliseum.

Doors for the event will open at 6 p.m., with the Grand Entry Parade beginning at 6:30 p.m. This fast-paced parade will provide guests with a look at some of the historical contributions that African Americans made in settling the western U.S.

“As exciting as the gritty competition is, the event also serves as a wonderful opportunity to tell the often-forgotten stories of Black cowboys and cowgirls who played a vital role in shaping the American West, especially here in Texas,” said Robinson, Jr.

The family-friendly parade will introduce the main event, which will see hundreds of African American cowboys and cowgirls compete for $25,000 in cash prizes in various rodeo competitions.

The contests will include:

Bronc and bull riding

Calf and steer roping

Barrel racing

A Pony Express relay race

With Robert Ashley serving as grand marshal, the rodeo will also feature on-field kids activities, trick lasso performances, concessions and live music.

The 34th Texas Black Invitational Rodeo is presented by the African American Museum, the only museum in the southwestern U.S. devoted to the collection and preservation of African American artistic, cultural and historical materials. The museum was founded in 1974 as a part of Bishop College.

Rodeo tickets start at $10, and VIP seats start at $25. Tickets are available here. The Fair Park Coliseum is located at 1438 Coliseum Dr. in Dallas. For more information, click here.