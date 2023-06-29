A recent research report suggests Plano is an ideal location for newlyweds to put down roots due to its amenity rich-surroundings.

StorageCafe recently conducted a research study about the ideal places for newlyweds to call home. The study examined data on the largest U.S. cities with populations of over 200,000 and compared them across 15 metrics. The metrics include:

Career opportunities

Housing options

Percentage of other millennial married couples

Divorce rates

Leisure activities

Restaurant options

These metrics were selected to identify locations that would foster financially sustainable routines in an amenity-rich environment while inviting an active lifestyle. Researchers pinpointed the 25 to 44-year-old age bracket for the report.

Plano ranked third in the report. According to researchers, the city offers the perfect place for newlyweds due to the high number to restaurants and leisure activities, which includes:

2.7 dining joints and 0.2 amusement and recreation venues per 1,000 residents

3.4 miles of trails and four tennis courts per 10,000 residents

Five basketball hoops per 10,000 people

0.7 swimming pools per 10,000 people

The report suggests Plano brings the charm of a small town along with big city amenities. Additionally, 60% of Plano locals are married, the third highest percentage among the cities ranked.

“A successful marriage is one where there is a true partnership between the couple, and this can be fostered by prioritizing open communication, mutual respect, commitment and appreciation for each other,” said Madhavi Menon, Ph.D., professor of psychology in the department of psychology and neuroscience at Nova Southeastern University.

“I believe that if these building blocks are in place, the actual city or area in which a couple lives is less important as it has a more distal macrosystemic influence. However, while the location may not directly influence or affect the marriage, it does have a more indirect effect. Safety, community resources, and economic/occupational and recreational opportunities can all help create an environment that is supportive of young families,” she continued.

Irving, Texas also made the list at 12th. According to the report, half of the residents in Irving are married. The city also holds a very low divorce rate, which sits at 12%.

According to the report, Arlington, Virginia is the best city for newlyweds. Irvine, California and Scottsdale, Arizona follow in second and fourth place.

For more information, click here.