In March 2023, one of America’s largest supermarket operators and retailer companies announced plans to open three new marketplace stores in North Texas located in Fort Worth, Melissa and Plano. Melissa City Council approved the final engineering site plan for the construction of the first new-built Kroger store in North Texas since the company opened a location in McKinney in 2019.

The new store will occupy 124,682 square feet and will follow the Kroger Marketplace model which makes for stores that range from 100,000 to 130,000 square feet and feature multi-department stores. These stores offer a comprehensive range of services including full-service grocery, pharmacy and expanded general merchandise that covers everything from outdoor living products to electronics to home goods to toys. This format is Kroger’s answer to the one-stop shopping model.

“We are excited to bring these stores to areas with booming growth and a need for access to fresh food and essential items,” said in an official statement Keith Shoemaker, president of Kroger’s Dallas Division. “All three stores will provide what the community has come to expect from Kroger — full shelves, where everything is fresh and our people are friendly.”

According to documents filed to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the project will cost around $10 million and will be located at the northeast corner of Sam Rayburn Highway and Washington Drive.

Kroger operates over 200 stores in Texas, with around half of them situated in North and East Texas. In 2022, the retailer expanded its operations by establishing a fulfillment center in southern Dallas, focused on grocery delivery as well as a fleet of four autonomous trucks to transport goods from Kroger’s Dallas distribution center.

Melissa’s new store as well as the locations at Plano and Fort Worth are expected to open in 2024 and additional details on the groundbreaking events will be announced soon.