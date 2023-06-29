Summer in Texas can be miserable, especially for pets who feel the heat more intensely than humans. As the days begin getting hotter, it is important to know how to prevent them from overheating.

Here’s how to keep them safe during the hottest months.

Limit time in the sun

It is important to modify the intensity and duration of your pet’s exercise based on the temperature. During extremely hot days, it is advisable to limit exercise to the cooler early morning or evening hours and remember to carry water with you to prevent your pet from becoming dehydrated. Keep in mind that asphalt can become scorching hot and potentially burn your pet’s paws, so whenever feasible, opt for walking your dog on grassy areas or invest in rubber-soled shoes.

But it’s not just about the heat, pets can get cancer too. Pay extra attention to pets with white-colored ears, as they are more prone to skin cancer.

Humidity is harmful

When dogs pant, it helps them release heat from their bodies through the evaporation of moisture from their lungs. However, if the humidity levels are excessively high, they may struggle to effectively cool themselves down.

Watch for heatstroke

Heatstroke can be caused by extreme temperatures, leading to various symptoms such as heavy panting, glazed eyes, rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, seizures, and unconsciousness.

Certain animals, such as the elderly, young, overweight, unaccustomed to prolonged exercise or those with heart or respiratory disease, are particularly susceptible to heatstroke.

To provide relief for your pet, it is important to relocate them to a shaded area or a space with air conditioning. You can help cool them down by placing ice packs or cold towels on their head, neck and chest, or gently running cool (not cold) water over their body. Offer them small amounts of cool water to drink or allow them to lick ice cubes. It is crucial to seek veterinary assistance promptly.

Never leave them in the car

Under no circumstances should you leave your pet alone in a vehicle, even for a brief period, even if the car is running and the air conditioner is on. On a warm day, temperatures inside a vehicle can escalate rapidly and reach perilous levels. On an 85-degree day, the temperature inside a car with slightly opened windows can surge to 102 degrees within just 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, it can reach a scorching 120 degrees. Leaving your pet in such conditions can result in irreversible organ damage or even death.

Think twice before grooming

A dog’s coat serves the purpose of keeping them warm, but it also acts as a shield against the sun’s harmful rays. Before deciding to give your dog a summertime fur cut, it is wise to consider the potential benefits of their coat. It’s recommended to consult a professional dog groomer who can provide specific trimming suggestions based on your dog’s breed. Instead of completely removing their fur, you may explore alternatives such as using cooling wraps or mats to help them stay cool.