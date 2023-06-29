Pickleball is taking off in North Texas, but you already knew that. What you might’ve not known is that a new pickleball experience will soon be available almost 500 feet up in the sky. “Pickleball in The Sky,” the highest pickleball court in the world, will be featured on Tower Club Dallas’ 48th floor located at 1601 Elm St, Dallas.

The indoor court provides a stunning 360º view of central Dallas and can be rented by members and nonmembers of the Tower Club Dallas for some light exercise up in the sky. In addition to the view, the experience offers a special food and drink menu to highlight the fun.

The experience is brought by Invented, the largest owner-operator of golf and country clubs in the country and owner of Tower Club Dallas, the company’s premier city club. But it’s not all golf courses and city clubs, Invited is also expanding into the net sports business, becoming the largest operator of racquet facilities in the world, with over 800 tennis courts and 400 pickleball courts.

The company is preparing to host the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships, the biggest pickleball event in history. The tournament will take place in November in Farmer’s Branch and is expected to bring together more than 4,000 players competing on 100 pickleball courts. Ahead of the big event, Invited will transform Brookhaven Country Club into a first-class racquet club to accommodate players and fans.

“Invited continues to surprise and delight its members and the local community with innovative experiences,” said Invited CEO David Pillsbury“The “Pickleball Court in the Sky” is just another example of engaging with the pickleball fans in Dallas and continuing the growth of the sport across our nationwide portfolio of clubs.”

Reservations will open June 30, 2023 and the court will be available only on specific days in July, so before making plans check the availability in their RSV link.