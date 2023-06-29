Local officials are celebrating a significant enhancement to the region’s transportation infrastructure.

The town of Prosper, the city of Celina and Collin County are excited to announce the completion of the Frontier Parkway Expansion Project.

“The town of Prosper is thrilled to celebrate the opening of Frontier Parkway,” said Prosper mayor David Bristol. “This roadway will ease traffic congestion on one of our major east-west roads and provide greater and safer access to schools, neighborhoods and local businesses.”

The Frontier Parkway, once a two-lane black top road, has undergone a $31.5 million transformation. The parkway is now divided and concrete with four lanes.

The expansion project also includes provisions for future expansion to six lanes, ensuring that the infrastructure can accommodate the projected population growth in both Prosper and Celina.

Additionally, a new bridge was also constructed over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BSNF) railroad tracks, which bisect both Prosper and Celina.

The new overpass will significantly improve safety for motorists and reduce response times for emergency vehicles.

“Celebrating the completion of the Frontier Parkway project is an exciting milestone for drivers in our region,” said Celina mayor Ryan Tubbs. “I appreciate the collaborative work with our partners in Collin County and the town of Prosper, and I am certain that this thoroughfare will positively impact residents, businesses, and schools served by this busy roadway. The city of Celina looks forward to future opportunities to work together with our neighbors to expand our shared roads as we grow.”

Mario Sinacola and Sons managed the construction of the project. Funding for the project was provided through collaborative efforts by the county, the two municipalities and the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

A grand opening celebration of the parkway was held on June 28, at 9:00 a.m. at the northwest corner of Children’s Health Stadium.

“I am grateful for our strong partnership with Collin County and the city of Celina, and I look forward to working together on future infrastructure projects as we all continue to lead through these days of unprecedented growth,” said Bristol.

