Photo: pga frisco | website

When: July 1, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

Tickets

Celebrate Independence Day at PGA Frisco’s official Grand Opening Celebration of the Monument Realty PGA District. Enjoy high-energy musical entertainment by Limelight, indulge in food and participate in carnival games. The night’s highlight includes a spectacular modern drone and traditional fireworks display. Free tickets are no longer available, but an Omni Resorts package offers guests 20% off their accommodations at the new resort and access to the event.

When: June 30, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Tickets

Experience the ultimate tribute to country music legend George Strait with “King George: A George Strait Tribute.” Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds that recreate the atmosphere of a live concert. Arrive early to enjoy a delicious dinner from various eateries and sip craft cocktails from multiple bars. For an elevated weekend experience, reserve a Balcony VIP Lounge with the best view of the stage.

Photo courtesy of the power group

When: July 1, 2023 | 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Preston Valley Shopping Center | 12817 Preston Road #129, Dallas

More info

Join the festivities at Maple Leaf Diner, a beloved Canadian diner in Dallas, as they host a day-long celebration in honor of Canada Day. On Saturday, July 1, the restaurant will serve classic Canadian dishes like poutines, pierogies and butter tarts. Be one of the first 50 guests to order from the special Canada menu at 7 a.m. or the first 100 at 3:30 p.m., and receive a free t-shirt.

When: June 30 to July 2, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Genesis Children’s Theatre | 3100 Independence Parkway #324B, Plano

More info

Experience the enchanting world of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Follow four Athenians as they venture into the forest, only to find themselves entangled in Puck the fairy’s mischief, causing the boys to fall in love with the same girl. Amidst a chase through the forest, Puck aids his master in tricking the fairy queen. Witness the two couples’ delightful chaos and ultimate reconciliation as Puck unravels his magical spells.

Photo: the cove | website

When: June 30 to July 1, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St, McKinney

More info

Experience the captivating exhibit “Flowers, Fruit, and Man-Made Things” at the Cove, featuring artwork by Anne Womack. Immerse yourself in the world of classic still-life paintings with a playful twist and imaginative flair. Discover how Womack presents the familiar through her skillful compositions of natural and manufactured objects that capture the essence of stillness. Prepare to be enchanted by her creative approach and fresh perspectives showcased in this remarkable exhibition.

When: June 30, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Carpenter Park Recreation Center | 6701 Coit Road, Plano

More info

The Carpenter Park Recreation Center in Plano hosts “Sensory Swim.” This event tailors to children with Autism Spectrum Disorders and sensory processing differences. Participating children can enjoy a comfortable, fun and interactive learning experience. The event runs from June 4 to August 6 at various Plano pools. Admission is at the regular rate, and attendees are welcome to stay and continue swimming once the pool opens to the public.

Photo: texas united | website

When: July 1, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: John Clark Stadium | 6600 Stadium Drive, Plano

More info

Enjoy the thrilling soccer match between Texas United FC and LA Parish! This event offers fans an exciting soccer experience. Bring the whole family, as kids aged ten and under, enjoy free admission. Explore the Fan Fun Zone, featuring food trucks, face painting with the Texas United Logo and even caricatures of Super Fans. For those seeking a premium experience, SkyBox seating with air conditioning, snacks and drinks is available.

Texas Flood And The Maylee Thomas Band When: June 30, 2023 | 8:00 to 11:30 p.m.

Where: The Sanctuary Music & Events | 6633 Virginia Parkway, McKinney

Tickets Get ready for an unforgettable weekend night of live music as The Guitar Sanctuary presents a special double bill featuring Tommy Katona, Texas Flood and The Maylee Thomas Band. Downstairs tables, offering seating for four, are available for $175, while individual seats downstairs and on the upstairs balcony are priced at $25 and $15, respectively. Enjoy food and bar service provided by Rick’s Chophouse during the music show.

Photo: visit frisco | website

When: July 1, 2023 | 7:05 p.m.

Where: Comerica Center | 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco

More info

Prepare for an electrifying football matchup as the Frisco Fighters take on the Sioux Falls Storm this weekend. This thrilling event promises an intense athleticism and gridiron action display. Take advantage of the opportunity to cheer on your team during this exciting clash of football powerhouses at the Comerica Center. It will become a gripping game, so book your tickets now.

When: July 1, 2023 | 10:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E. Virginia St. #104, McKinney

Tickets

Get ready for a hilarious evening at “The Freedumb Comedy Show” this weekend. Held at The Comedy Arena in McKinney, this event features three teams of improvisers representing the Red, White and Blue, competing for points awarded by the audience. The show promises non-stop laughter and an interactive experience where, as the judge, you can issue penalties for dull moments and assess narrative, technique and entertainment performances.

Photo: visit frisco | website

When: July 1, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Toyota Stadium | 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco

More info

It is time to prepare for the thrilling showdown between FC Dallas and LAFC as they face off at the Toyota Stadium in Dallas this weekend. You can brace yourself for an intense, action-packed soccer match between these formidable teams. Experience the electric atmosphere of live soccer and cheer on your favorite players as they strive for victory on the field.

When: June 30 to July 18, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Interurban Railway Museum | Haggard Park 901 East 15th Street, Plano

More info

Discover the “Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas” exhibition organized by the Plano Conservancy for Historic Preservation. It explores the movement’s origins, Texan leaders, transnational networks, anti-suffrage sentiments, segregated voting and the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment. Through archival materials, witness the journey towards equality. Additionally, don’t miss the outdoor exhibit “Vital to Victory,” which sheds light on the often-overlooked roles of women in the rail industry.

Photo: life in celina tx | facebook

When: July 1, 2023 | 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Old Celina Park | 12670 FM 428, Celina

More info

The City of Celina is organizing SPLASH & BLAST, a spectacular event to celebrate Independence Weekend. Attendees can enjoy live music from talented artists such as Jett Platt, Neon Prophets and headliner Extended Play. The event is family-friendly, with a free Kids Zone offering exciting water slides, foam pits, a rock wall, and the Ninja Nation Obstacle Course. The patriotic celebration will culminate with a breathtaking fireworks show.

When: July 1, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Klyde Warren Park | 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas

More info

Celebrate Independence Day in style at Klyde Warren Park in 2023! This weekend event offers a fantastic lineup of activities for all ages. Indulge in delicious treats from food trucks, groove to live patriotic music and enjoy family-friendly games. The highlight of the evening is a mesmerizing pyrotechnic display synchronized to a curated playlist by renowned Dallas DJ Lucy Wrubel. Take advantage of this opportunity to honor the USA!

Photo: life in celina tx | facebook

When: June 30, 2023 | 7:30 to 10:30

Where: Taverna Rossa | 4005 Preston Road Ste 512, Plano

More info

Visit Taverna Rossa Plano for an unforgettable evening of music featuring Bill Brooks Unplugged. Born in Denton, Texas, Bill Brooks discovered his passion for guitar at age 21. Previously a member of the band “Brooks,” he later teamed up with local musicians Robin and Chris Creasman to form the successful Dallas-based band “Backstreet.” Enjoy this talented singer-songwriter’s performance, who had two hit singles and appeared on Star Search.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County

Friday Night Summer Movie Series

When: June 30, 2023 | 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

More info

Urban Rio Live Music And Happy Hour Specials

When: June 30, 2023 | 11:00 to 12:00 a.m.

Where: Urban Rio Cantina & Grill | 1000 E 14th Street #100 Plano

More info

Monster Club Misadventures!

When: June 30, 2023 | 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Dark Hour Haunted House | 701 Taylor Dr, Plano

Tickets

Sounds Of Summer 2023

When: June 30, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations

More info

The Dolly Llama Dessert Restaurant Opening In Plano

When: July 1, 2023 | 12 p.m.

Where: The Dolly Llama | 8400 Preston Rd #150, Plano

More info

Photo: dfwchild | website

When: July 3, 2023 | 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle Drive, Addison

More info

Addison Kaboom Town! is an event that offers spectacular fireworks and entertainment. This annual celebration gathers tens of thousands of attendees from near and far to enjoy a mesmerizing fireworks show. With live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities, Addison Kaboom Town! is a beautiful experience for people of all ages. The event is a beloved tradition that ignites the sky and hearts with joy and wonder.

When: July 4, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center | 2301 Flora St, Dallas

Tickets

The Dallas Winds Star-Spangled Spectacular is an annual red, white and blue musical experience organized on the 4th of July. Celebrating patriotism and the spirit of America, this event showcases the renowned Dallas Winds Symphony, delivering a breathtaking performance of patriotic and contemporary compositions. Besides music, there will be indoor fireworks, hot dogs and ice cream in the air-conditioned setting.

Photo: frisco freedom fest | facebook

When: July 4, 2023 | 4:00 p.m.

Where: George A. Purefoy Municipal Center | 6101 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco

More info

The Frisco Freedom Fest on the 4th of July celebrates independence and community spirit. It is one of the most beloved Collin County events where people can go to celebrate Independence Day. This annual festival offers family-friendly activities, including live music, dining, shopping and a spectacular fireworks display. The Frisco Freedom Fest is a perfect opportunity to come together and create lasting memories in a festive and patriotic atmosphere.

When: July 3 to 4, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Multiple locations

More info

Join the City of McKinney for a spectacular celebration of Independence Day at Red, White and BOOM! This family-friendly event offers many free activities, live entertainment and a breathtaking fireworks display. Experience the patriotic spirit with your loved ones as you enjoy the festivities and create lasting memories. Enjoy this incredible event that captures the true essence of July 4th.