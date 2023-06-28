A Collin County grand jury declined to indict the Allen police officer who took down the Allen outlets shooter.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the officer was cleared on June 27, 2023, of any wrongdoing and was free to return to the police department. A grand jury decided not to indict the Allen police officer, and Allen police said the decision “indicates that the use of force was justified under Texas law.”

The Allen Police Depart Public Information Officer Sgt. Johnathan Maness told Local Profile the officer returned to work once he was cleared and will remain for the foreseeable future at the Allen Police Department.

Sgt. Maness also explained that the officer was given numerous resources after the shooting including mental health assistance, as well as grief counseling.

“We made any and all resources available to him,” Mannes told Local Profile.

Local Profile previously reported the officer was not at the mall when the shooting first began but was nearby for an unrelated call. The officer was able to lethally take down the shooter after eight people were killed and seven more were wounded in the massacre. Multiple victims were treated at nearby hospitals.

The Allen Premium Outlets reopened on May 31, 2023. During the reopening police vehicles patrolled the parking lot, and there was a noticeable increase in security. Local Profile previously reported that despite the possibility of other establishments reopening earlier following the incident, the shopping center made the conscious decision to delay its reopening until after the funerals and memorials for the victims. No further details regarding a permanent memorial have been released by Allen Premium Outlets.

“As we prepare to reopen Allen Premium Outlets, we do so with deep gratitude for the compassion and goodwill of so many,” read the company’s statement. “As we remember the victims, their families and all who loved them, plans for a permanent memorial have begun.”