KAY Jewelers and Zales recently presented a special edition pendant to Dr. Opal Lee, to honor her and Juneteenth, during a private event at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

Known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth”, Lee is an activist and social impact leader who played an important role in the federal recognition of June 19 as a U.S. national holiday.

For decades, Lee campaigned to make Juneteenth a national holiday in the United States. Most notably, back in 2016, Lee walked over 1,400 miles from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C. — at the age of 89 — with the purpose of convincing lawmakers to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

Lee’s efforts would eventually lead to success, as President Joe Biden would go on to sign the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on June 17, 2021.

Juneteenth commemorates the date when news of emancipation finally reached enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas. It is celebrated on the anniversary of the order, issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for enslaved persons in Texas, according to a release.

“Juneteenth represents our country’s commitment to liberty and freedom for all. At Signet, it is reflected in our love for humanity and the freedom of each person to be their authentic self,” said Reggie Johnson, chief diversity officer for Signet Jewelers (the parent company of KAY and Zales). On Juneteenth, it was fitting that we honor Dr. Lee, who inspires us and reminds us of the enduring, positive impact that our actions have on each other and the world around us.”

The special edition pendant features a black lab-created opal cabochon, and incorporates a variety of commemorative elements, including a star-shaped backplate that is inscribed with the year “1865” and a “Juneteenth” tag near the clasp.

The necklace is exclusively available for purchase through KAY Jewelers and Zales, with 20% of each sale being donated to the Black in Jewelry Coalition (BIJC) until the end of July. BIJC is a nonprofit whose mission is to advance Black professionals within the gem and jewelry industry — through networking, education, etc.

“With the deepest reverence, it’s a great honor to celebrate Juneteenth and Dr. Opal Lee with this stunning, special edition pendant,” said Jamie Singleton, Signet Jewelers Group president and chief consumer officer. “In the spirit of Juneteenth and our Purpose of Inspiring Love, we celebrate opportunity for all. We are excited to partner with the Black in Jewelry Coalition to support Black professionals within the industry.”

The Juneteenth pendant is $149 and can be found at KAY.com and Zales.com.