Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys and Blue Star Land, is currently undertaking a residential and retail development surrounding the iconic silos in Prosper, Texas more than two years after acquiring the property.

According to The Dallas Morning News, huge storage silos were once used to stockpile grain for nearby egg and poultry farms. Many of the silos were torn down for future development. But the few remaining silos, near the west end of Broadway Street, will act as a centerpiece for a new development.

Todd Rice, public information officer for the town of Prosper, told Local Profile that plans for the development are still being determined, but preliminary plans were discussed with the city.

“Blue Star has discussed incorporating exclusive townhomes, a park area and retail amenities adjacent to our historic silos — making them the focus of the development,” Executive Director of Prosper Economic Development Mary Ann Moon told Local Profile. “They are in the preliminary stages of design and are utilizing the downtown master development plan for guidance in elevations and materials.”

The development is planned to include “four or five hundred apartment units” and retail stores, with the silos in the center. A park is also included in the master plan with the idea of enhancing the city’s historic qualities. Local Profile reached out to Blue Star Land for comment but did not receive a response prior to publishing.

Prosper is not new to fast-paced growth. Local Profile previously reported that the city has the third fastest-growing home prices In Collin County, with a 25.6% increase in the last year alone.

The property was purchased by Blue Star Land last year from Mahard Feed Mill Inc. Blue Star Land and the Jones family, hold a prominent position as one of Prosper’s largest landowners and developers. Lincoln Property and Blue Star Land successfully constructed the expansive Gates of Prosper shopping centers, positioned on both sides of Preston Road on the northern side of U.S. Highway 380.



“As with every endeavor in which Blue Star is involved, they seek perfection and a high standard of quality,” Moon told Local Profile. “We are incredibly supportive and excited about the possibilities of having them contribute to our Downtown. Without the Master Plan, they would not have pursued the possible development.”