Chicken sandwich restaurant Birdcall has announced that it will be officially opening the doors of its first location in Frisco, Texas on July 10.

Located at 5350 Preston Road in Preston Lebanon Crossing, Birdcall’s newest Texas restaurant will be its second location in the Lone Star State — with the first spot opening in Carrollton earlier this year.

The chicken sandwich restaurant says that it is excited to bring its inviting atmosphere and modern approach to dining to the city of Frisco.

“We are honored to bring Birdcall’s natural chicken sandwiches to the vibrant city of Frisco,” said Mark Lohmann, CEO of Birdcall. “Opening our second location in Texas is a testament to the incredible support we have received from our guests and the DFW community, and we are excited to continue expanding our footprint. Frisco residents can look forward to experiencing the same superior hospitality and exceptional quality that have made Birdcall a go-to for chicken enthusiasts since our inception in 2016.”

Established in 2016, the Colorado-based chicken sandwich brand has 10 restaurants located throughout Colorado, Arizona and more recently, Texas.

Birdcall is known for its all-natural, made-to-order chicken sandwiches, in addition to other menu offerings, including chicken tenders, flavor-packed salads, tater tots, hand-spun milkshakes and more boozy beverage options — such as draft beers, margaritas, cocktails, etc.

Along with its wide selection of culinary choices, the restaurant is also infamous for its elevated QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) approach to dining, which gives customers more control over the ordering process. Through Birdcall’s own proprietary kiosks, guests can track the progress of their meal on digital displays, along with collecting their orders from various meal cubbies.

Other features that can be found at Birdcall’s Frisco restaurant are a pet-friendly patio, assortment of free-to-play arcade games, as well as vibrant interior decor and exterior mural artwork.

Outside of the restaurant itself, Birdcall says that it plans on making a positive impact on the community, and has already begun to do just that.

The fast food company has donated meals to the Frisco RoughRiders (Minor League Baseball) staff and to student athletes at the Frisco Classic, an annual baseball tournament. Birdcall says that these efforts are part of its “1% initiative”, in which Birdcall reinvests 1% of sales into the local communities that it serves.

Birdcall’s expansion into North Texas does not just end with Frisco, as the restaurant chain says that it also plans on opening locations in Richardson and Dallas later this year — as well as additional sites expected sometime in 2024, according to a release.

Birdcall’s Frisco location will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

For more information about Birdcall, head over to eatbirdcall.com.