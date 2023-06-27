Get ready for some of the biggest patriotic parties of the year, celebrating freedom and independence in a red, white and blue way! From spectacular firework shows to singalong concerts and tasty dining options to fun carnival games, North Texas has it all for you during this year’s Fourth of July celebration.

When: July 1, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

Celebrate Independence Day at PGA Frisco’s official Grand Opening Celebration of the Monument Realty PGA District. Enjoy high-energy musical entertainment by Limelight, indulge in food and participate in carnival games. The night’s highlight includes a spectacular modern drone and traditional fireworks display. Free tickets are no longer available, but an Omni Resorts package offers guests 20% off their accommodations at the new resort and access to the event.

When: July 4, 2023 | 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Collin College – Spring Creek Campus | 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

Join Plano’s All American 4th to celebrate Independence Day. The festival will feature a parade at 7:30 p.m. and a dazzling fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. This family-friendly event is free. Enjoy the sponsored kid zone by Champion Energy Services and indulge in food and beverages available for purchase. As a bonus, celebrate Plano’s 150th birthday with complimentary treats and gifts for all attendees (while supplies last).

When: July 1, 2023 | 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Old Celina Park | 12670 FM 428, Celina

The City of Celina is organizing SPLASH & BLAST, a spectacular event to celebrate Independence Weekend. Attendees can enjoy live music from talented artists such as Jett Platt, Neon Prophets and headliner Extended Play. The event is family-friendly, with a free Kids Zone offering exciting water slides, foam pits, a rock wall, and the Ninja Nation Obstacle Course. The patriotic celebration will culminate with a breathtaking fireworks show.

When: July 3 to 4, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Multiple locations

Join the City of McKinney for a spectacular celebration of Independence Day at Red, White and BOOM! This family-friendly event offers many free activities, live entertainment and a breathtaking fireworks display. Experience the patriotic spirit with your loved ones as you enjoy the festivities and create lasting memories. Enjoy this incredible event that captures the true essence of July 4th.

When: July 4, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center | 2301 Flora St, Dallas

The Dallas Winds Star-Spangled Spectacular is an annual red, white and blue musical experience organized on the Fourth of July. Celebrating patriotism and the spirit of America, this event showcases the renowned Dallas Winds Symphony, delivering a breathtaking performance of patriotic and contemporary compositions. Besides music, there will be indoor fireworks, hot dogs and ice cream in the air-conditioned setting.

When: July 4, 2023 | 4:00 p.m.

Where: George A. Purefoy Municipal Center | 6101 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco

The Frisco Freedom Fest on the 4th of July celebrates independence and community spirit. It is one of the most beloved Collin County events where people can go to celebrate Independence Day. This annual festival offers family-friendly activities, including live music, dining, shopping and a spectacular fireworks display. The Frisco Freedom Fest is a perfect opportunity to come together and create lasting memories in a festive and patriotic atmosphere.

When: July 3, 2023 | 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle Drive, Addison

Addison Kaboom Town! is an event that offers spectacular fireworks and entertainment. This annual celebration gathers tens of thousands of attendees from near and far to enjoy a mesmerizing fireworks show. With live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities, Addison Kaboom Town! is a beautiful experience for people of all ages. The event is a beloved tradition that ignites the sky and hearts with joy and wonder.

When: July 1, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Klyde Warren Park | 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas

Celebrate Independence Day in style at Klyde Warren Park in 2023! This weekend event offers a fantastic lineup of activities for all ages. Indulge in delicious treats from food trucks, groove to live patriotic music and enjoy family-friendly games. The highlight of the evening is a mesmerizing pyrotechnic display synchronized to a curated playlist by renowned Dallas DJ Lucy Wrubel. Take advantage of this opportunity to honor the USA!

When: July 4, 2023 | 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Mexican Bar Company | 6121 West Park Boulevard Ste RS-10, Plano

Mexican Bar Company in Plano is a perfect Fourth of July dining destination. With a vibrant ambiance, authentic dishes, creative cocktails and a bustling outdoor seating area, it promises a memorable experience. Guests can savor the restaurant’s signature offerings, including Street Tacos featuring al pastor, Fresh Ceviche with shrimp, vegan options, steak, chicken and more. Takeout orders are also accepted.

When: July 3, 2023 | 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Ida Claire’s Parking Lot | 5001 Belt Line Road, Addison

Join the excitement at Ida Claire’s Kaboom Town Block Party in Addison on July 3. This epic event guarantees an evening filled with delectable food, live music and an unbeatable view of the renowned Kaboom Town fireworks. Groove to the tunes of Forever Mac, a fantastic Fleetwood Mac cover band, while relishing a backyard barbecue and quenching your thirst with the Red, White & Blue Frozen Flight.

When: July 4, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Where: Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar | 6765 Winning Drive #810, Frisco

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar in Frisco, where you can experience the patriotic spirit with a special cocktail that pays homage to the USA. You can skip the traditional beer and opt for a visually stunning schooner with red, white and blue layers. Join the festivities, sing along to “God Bless America” and raise a glass to the land of the free! Tickets are $34.

When: July 4, 2023 | 3:00 p.m.

Where: The Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

Don’t miss the armed forces tribute at the Eisemann Center in Richardson with Patriotic Pops. This afternoon concert offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy patriotic favorites such as The Star-Spangled Banner, America the Beautiful and God Bless America. The concert will also feature a moving Salute to the Armed Forces and a special celebration of the 100th anniversary of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

When: July 2, 2023 | 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Where: St. Andrew Methodist Church | 5801 W. Plano Parkway, Plano

Mark your calendars for a patriotic musical celebration, Stars & Stripes, hosted by St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano. Head to the sanctuary and prepare to be uplifted as the St. Andrew Chancel Choir and the Ladies Liberty Show Troupe perform an inspiring repertoire of hymns and songs, accompanied by the beautiful melodies of Imperial Brass. This event is open to the public, with no admission charge.

Even More Great Fourth Of July Entertainment And Dining Options

Independance Day brunch At Whistle Britches

When: July 4, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Whistle Britches | 2405 Dallas Pkwy #4, Plano

Fourth Of July Mini Golf Special At Another Round

When: July 4, 2023 | 1:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Another Round | 660 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas

Shell-ebrate’ 4th Of July With Shell Shack

When: July 4, 2023 | 11:00 to 1:00 a.m.

Where: Shell Shack | 1855 Dallas Pkwy, Suite 100, Plano

Make A Fourth Of July splash At The Adolphus!

When: June 30 to July 4, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: The Adolphus Hotel | 1321 Commerce Street, Dallas

Fourth Of July Frozen Margaritas At Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

When: July 4, 2023 | 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop | 2205 N. Central Expy, Suite 130, Plano

Block Party At The Park

When: July 4, 2023 | 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Old City Park | 1515 South Harwood, Dallas

Blue Goose Cantina Red, White & Boozy Margaritas

When: July 1 to 4, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Blue Goose Cantina | 4757 W Park Blvd #05, Plano

4th Of July Pool Party At Waterproof

When: July 4, 2023 | 3:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Waterproof | 1914 Commerce Street 19th floor, Dallas

