PGA Frisco announced that the Monument Realty PGA District will be hosting several events and activities throughout the month of July.

Part of Omni PGA Frisco’s 660-acre development, the Monument Realty PGA District is an entertainment hub that offers visitors the opportunity to check out a vast array of fun-filled activities and events.

The PGA District’s slate of July events begins right on July 1, with its annual Independence Day Celebration. The event will feature fireworks displays, a dazzling drone show, live entertainment and more. While tickets for the event are sold out, guests that stay at the Omni PGA Frisco resort will have access for up to four people per room booking.

On July 16, between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Monument Realty PGA District will be celebrating National Ice Cream Day. To commemorate the special day, ice cream shop Margaret’s Cones & Cups will be serving up its delicious roster of frozen treats, offering a complimentary scoop to the first 100 lucky visitors.

Moving on from ice cream, during the evening of July 24, the PGA District will be celebrating a more adult-appropriate treat: tequila. For National Tequila Day, the district will be hosting a Tequila & Tacos event, where guests will participate in a tequila cocktail tasting, presented by Casamigos. Visitors will walk-around and try various cocktail concoctions, and also have the option of adding a delicious taco meal to pair with their beverage sampling experience. Tickets begin at $50, and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

North Texas residents and visitors will also have the chance to watch various movies while sitting under the stars at the PGA Distict’s First Friday Night Summer Movie Series. During every Friday throughout the month, beginning at 8 p.m., the PGA District will be hosting several outdoor movie screenings, with concessions and tasty treats offered to complete the experience. July’s lineup of family-friendly films include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (July 7), Ant-Man (July 14), The Incredibles (July 21) and Sing (July 28).

For more information on July’s events or the many year-long activities occurring at the Monument Realty PGA District, visit pgafrisco.com/events.