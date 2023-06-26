With a healthy and fun mix of sporty, creative and entertainment options to pick from this last week of June, we are sure you can enjoy a great start to the summer with your family and friends.



When: June 28, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Tostitos Championship Plaza | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

Experience the magic of The Lion King at Movie Night, brought to you by Monument Realty. Visit Tostitos Championship Plaza in Frisco this week for a captivating showing of this beloved film. Remember to bring your chair and blanket for a comfortable viewing experience. If you’re in the mood for a dinner picnic, grab a delicious to-go meal from one of the fantastic restaurants steps away in The Star District.

When: June 26 to 30, 2023 | 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: First Christian Church of Plano | 813 East 15th Street, Plano

Join the exciting and enriching Jumpstart for Arts Session 3 this week, organized by the ArtCentre of Plano. This free summer arts program offers diverse activities, including visual art, musical theater and creative movement, tailored for children aged 8 to 12. Take advantage of this fantastic opportunity for your child to explore artistic talents in a fun and supportive environment.

When: June 28, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Local Yocal BBQ & Grill | 350 E Louisiana Street, McKinney

Come and enjoy the electrifying performance of Griff Hamlin and The Single Barrel Blues Band at Local Yocal BBQ & Grill in McKinney this week. This 8-piece powerhouse blues band will challenge your preconceptions about the genre. Griff’s soulful vocals, scorching guitar solos, and rhythm sections defy comparisons and successfully bring the blues to a new level.

Celebrate PRide In June Top 10 Pride Month Events In North Texas With Pride Month going strong this June, there is still enough time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community on multiple occasions. Check out these top 10 Pride Month events In North Texas.

When: June 26 to 29, 2023 | 8:45 a.m. to 15:00 p.m.

Where: Performance Indoor Training – Frisco | 7255 Meadow Hill Drive, Frisco

This week, experience the ultimate soccer camp at PIT Soccer Camp in Frisco. This camp is for boys and girls aged 5-15. Participants will develop their dribbling, passing and shooting skills through engaging activities and exciting transition and possession games. They will showcase their newfound abilities in thrilling challenges against the coaches on the final day. Enjoy this opportunity to enhance your soccer techniques at PIT Soccer Camp.

When: June 27, 2023 | 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

Join the fitness revolution at Legacy West with Camp Gladiator’s outdoor group fitness classes in Plano. Camp Gladiator provides various cardio and strength training workouts, known as “Camps,” that can be enjoyed online or in person with a supportive community. Please take advantage of this week’s opportunity to sweat it out and achieve your fitness goals with Camp Gladiator.

When: June 26, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena’s Laugh Out Lounge | 305 E. Virginia St. #104, McKinney

Prepare for laughter and surprises at The Comedy Arena’s Open Mic Night in McKinney. This stand-up comedy show invites local comics, from newcomers to seasoned veterans, to showcase their new material and jokes. Join the sit-down audience for a night of relaxed and laid-back entertainment. The stage is open to all comics, who can sign up between 6:30 PM and 7:00 PM to deliver 5-7 minutes of their material.

When: June 29, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park Amphitheater | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

This summer, you can experience the concert series: Vitruvian Nights Live. Prepare to be entertained this week as the Windy City, a Chicago tribute band, takes the stage at the Vitruvian Park Amphitheater. Enjoy the electrifying live music, savor delicious bites from food trucks, and engage in outdoor games. Take advantage of this unforgettable evening of entertainment and community spirit.

Summer is here 10 Best Splash Pads In Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney Parents rejoice, splash pad season is here! We’re in Texas, and that means that as soon as May arrives, temperatures start to skyrocket. Suddenly, many of our favorite playgrounds are too hot to enjoy. Fortunately, local splash pads save the day, keeping our little ones entertained from now through September. Unless otherwise stated, these splash…

When: June 27, 2023 | 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Where: Willowcreek Park | 2101 Jupiter Rd, Plano

Let your children experience the joy of outdoor play at Play in the Park this week. Join the fun at Willowcreek Park in Plano, and enjoy exciting and energetic games like limbo, tag, relay races and more. This free event requires no sign-up; come to the park and let the fun and games begin. For further details, contact 972-941-7250.

When: June 28, 2023 | 5:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: W Dallas – Victory | 2440 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

This week, join the “Who’s Who Of DFW” Business Networking Mixer at the prestigious W Hotel Dallas. This event is for upscale business professionals seeking to expand their network and make valuable connections. Join industry leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries for an evening of networking opportunities in a sophisticated setting. Take this chance to mingle with the best and brightest minds in the North Texas area and elevate your professional network.

heARTful ARTist Camp With Nidhi Sood

When: June 26 to 29, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Mckinney Art House | 502 N Kentucky St, Mckinney

Nurture your child’s artistic talents at the heARTful ARTist Camp with Nidhi Sood in McKinney. This camp offers a creative space where children can unleash their inner artists and explore various art forms. Through guided instruction, participants learn sketching techniques and work with pastels, watercolors and acrylics on canvas. They will delve into a new medium each day and proudly take home their completed masterpieces.

Even More Great Things To Do This Week In Dallas & Collin County

Prairie Adventure Day Camp 4

When: June 27 to 29, 2023 | 12 p.m.

Where: Historic McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square | 315 South Chestnut Street, McKinney

Celebrating The Print”, The DCC Photo Exhibit

When: June 26 to 30, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Goldmark Cultural Center | 13999 Goldmark Dr, Dallas

R&B/Hip Hop Night Sounds

When: June 27, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Shakespeare In The Park: Two Gentlemen Of Verona

When: June 28 to 29, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Samuell-Grand Amphitheater | 1500 Tenison Parkway, Dallas

D&D Bootcamp: Campaign 2

When: June 27 to July 1, 2023 | 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Carpe Diem Comics | 208 E Louisiana St, McKinney

When: July 3 to 4, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Multiple locations

Join the City of McKinney for a spectacular celebration of Independence Day at Red, White and BOOM! This family-friendly event offers many free activities, live entertainment and a breathtaking fireworks display. Experience the patriotic spirit with your loved ones as you enjoy the festivities and create lasting memories. Enjoy this incredible event that captures the true essence of July 4th.

When: July 3, 2023 | 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle Drive, Addison

Addison Kaboom Town! is an event that offers spectacular fireworks and entertainment. This annual celebration gathers tens of thousands of attendees from near and far to enjoy a mesmerizing fireworks show. With live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities, Addison Kaboom Town! is a beautiful experience for people of all ages. The event is a beloved tradition that ignites the sky and hearts with joy and wonder.

When: July 4, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center | 2301 Flora St, Dallas

The Dallas Winds Star-Spangled Spectacular is an annual red, white and blue musical experience organized on the 4th of July. Celebrating patriotism and the spirit of America, this event showcases the renowned Dallas Winds Symphony, delivering a breathtaking performance of patriotic and contemporary compositions. Besides music, there will be indoor fireworks, hot dogs and ice cream in the air-conditioned setting.

When: July 4, 2023 | 4:00 p.m.

Where: George A. Purefoy Municipal Center | 6101 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco

The Frisco Freedom Fest on the 4th of July celebrates independence and community spirit. It is one of the most beloved Collin County events where people can go to celebrate Independence Day. This annual festival offers family-friendly activities, including live music, dining, shopping and a spectacular fireworks display. The Frisco Freedom Fest is a perfect opportunity to come together and create lasting memories in a festive and patriotic atmosphere.

When: July 4, 2023 | 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Collin College – Spring Creek Campus | 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

Join Plano’s All American 4th to celebrate Independence Day. The festival will feature a parade at 7:30 p.m. and a dazzling fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. This family-friendly event is free. Enjoy the sponsored kid zone by Champion Energy Services and indulge in food and beverages available for purchase. As a bonus, celebrate Plano’s 150th birthday with complimentary treats and gifts for all attendees (while supplies last).