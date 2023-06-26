During the upcoming summer, approximately 80% of American adults intend to embark on a road trip of some kind, while roughly 39% have plans to travel beyond a distance of 250 miles from their homes. A new study revealed that Texas is the best state for road trips.

While making the decision to embark on a journey is relatively simple, the challenging part lies in selecting a destination and managing the expenses associated with fulfilling your itinerary. One aspect to be concerned about is the price of fuel, which has remained elevated throughout the year, with the current national average surpassing $3.50 per gallon. You’ll also need to factor in the costs of accommodations, activities and dining, all of which are impacted by the prevailing high inflation.



Based on WalletHub’s data, Texas earned high rankings across various metrics, reinforcing its appeal as a road trip destination. Notably, Texas secured the 3rd position for its favorable gas prices, ensuring a more budget-friendly journey. The state offers an array of vibrant nightlife options, earning it the 6th spot in this category. Accommodation-wise, Texas boasts the 2nd lowest prices for hotels, allowing travelers to find affordable places to stay along their route. The state also ranked highly in attractions, coming in 7th. For those seeking picturesque drives, Texas also received a 12th ranking for its scenic byways.

To find the best road-trip destinations for summer, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: costs, safety and activities. WalletHub then evaluated those dimensions using 32 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for summer road trips.



According to Nancy G. McGehee, Pamplin professor of hospitality and tourism management, there is an expectation that road trips will experience even greater popularity in the upcoming years.



“It is tempting given the cost of airfare and the demand that airlines are dealing with – road trips give you more control and flexibility,” McGehee said. “And you are not limited to one carry-on and a personal item.”