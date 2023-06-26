In March 2023, former royal chef and Plano resident Darren McGrady launched a food truck specializing in one of the most popular dishes of British cuisine: fish and chips. Up until now, Chef McGrady’s mouthwatering menu was available only in Vancouver, Washington, but since June 23, 2023, you eat like the royals right here in Collin County.

Located in Windhaven Plaza 3305 Dallas Parkway in Plano, the food truck offers made-from-scratch traditional dishes including steak and apple pie with chips, sausage roll, smoked fish chowder and, of course, authentic, hand-battered British fish and chips accompanied by mushy peas and tartar sauce.

“In my research, I kept coming across Darren McGrady, who was running his catering company, and contacted him about being a partner,” Winston’s co-founder and Vancouver-based entrepreneur, Timothy Johnson, told Culture Map. “This is someone who cooked at Buckingham Palace, so you know it’s going to be made properly.”

And according to Johnson, the Vancouver location was a success. “We were so heavily inundated with traffic, with people wanting to try proper British fish & chips, from the exact same recipes he used to serve the royal family, kings and queens, at Buckingham Palace.”

Chef McGrady uploaded a video to his YouTube account to show guests what is going on behind the scenes. According to him, since people are taking their orders to go, he designed the menu in a way that the items remain crispy for at least 40 minutes after they pass through the window.

As reported by Culture Map, in addition to the Plano location, Johnson and McGrady are looking to turn their weekend stand at the Cottonwood Market in Richardson into a seven-days-a-week location. Meanwhile, they will open shop at the Preston Valley Shopping Center at 12817 Preston Rd. in Dallas.

But, as with all mobile restaurants, your best bet to catch Winston’s food truck is by following their schedule on their website. For now, you can enjoy the full menu in Plano until June 30, 2023.