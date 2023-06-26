The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) announced that for the first time ever transit centers will be available as cooling stations for customers looking for shelter from the excessive heat.

Texans can count on another suffocating week ahead. And while offices, cars and homes might be sufficiently acclimated, commuting with public transportation has been an endurance challenge for the more than 220,000 passengers that use DART services every day.

According to CBS, indoor waiting areas were closed since the pandemic. But, with the soaring temperatures heading towards dangerous territory due to a combination of increasing levels of humidity and little to no wind, the transportation company decided to put idle indoor terminals to good use.

Beginning on June 23, 2023, transit centers will open for the public to wait for their transportation at staffed stations equipped with cool air, water and vending machines. According to DART, staff will be available to provide assistance at the following transit centers:

Addison Transit Center

Arapaho Center Station

Bernal/Singleton Transfer Location

CBD East Transfer Center

CBD West Transfer Center

Cockrell Hill Transfer Location

Downtown Garland Station

Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station

Hampton Station

Illinois Station

J.B. Jackson Jr. Transit Center/MLK Jr. Station

Jack Hatchell Transit Center

Lake June Station

Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center

Ledbetter Station

Parker Road Station

Red Bird Transit Center

South Garland Transit Center

As reported by The Washington Post, Texas broke heat records on Thursday and Friday, and more records are expected in the coming days. The Climate Prediction Center forecasts temperatures to climb to around the lower 100s all through next week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.