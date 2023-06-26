As a heatwave brings triple-digit temperatures to Texas, the Children’s Health Injury Prevention team is providing its top tips to keep kids safe and healthy this summer.

Experts suggest it is best to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day. When venturing outdoors, stay in the shade whenever possible.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, parents should avoid taking babies outside for long periods of time if the heat index is greater than 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

With small children or infants, ensure your child is dressed in a single layer of lightly colored, breathable material and offer breastmilk or formula to keep infants hydrated. It’s generally recommended to wait until babies are at least six months of age to offer water.

Sunscreen should not be applied to babies under six months of age. Babies six to 12 months of age should use a hypoallergenic and fragrance-free sunscreen. Apply sunscreen at least 30 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours.

Don’t forget to monitor children for signs of heat exhaustion when spending time outdoors. These signs may include:

Elevated body temperature

Cool, clammy skin

Goosebumps

Increased sweating and thirst

Muscle cramps

It’s important to treat heat exhaustion immediately, as it can develop into heat stroke. If your child shows symptoms of heat exhaustion, you should:

Bring your child to a cool, shaded place – preferably in an air-conditioned environment

Encourage him or her to drink cool fluids that contain salt (like sports drinks)

Apply a cold wet towel or sponge to the skin

Gently stretch or massage sore muscles

If your child is unable to drink or seems to be losing alertness, call your doctor or seek medical attention immediately.

Developing a heat rash is also a risk. A heat rash is a skin irritation that looks like red pimples or blisters, and can occur if babies’ skin gets overly sweaty. Parents may notice a heat rash breakout on your baby’s neck, chest, groin, armpits or elbow creases.

Another grave concern when the temperatures skyrocket is ensuring no children are left in hot vehicles. According to KidsAndCars.org, 143 children died from vehicular heatstroke in Texas between 1990 and 2020. Hot car deaths in 2018 were at an all-time high with a total of 54 children dying in hot cars nationwide.

Children’s Health experts say that children’s bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults. Texans are reminded to:

Always check the backseat of your car before exiting

Enlist daycare providers and other family members to call you if your child does not arrive on time, and they have not heard from you

If you see a child unattended in a vehicle, immediately call 911

For more information on how to keep your child safe this summer, click here.