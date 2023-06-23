Food insecurity is a widespread issue, even within our local communities. Though organizations such as the American Red Cross play a crucial role in addressing this problem, individuals can also contribute to making a difference.

“With inflated food, gas and housing costs, our neighbors in every zip code are facing increasingly difficult choices every day — deciding whether to purchase groceries or pay for other necessities such as gas, medicine, housing, or utilities,” said Erica Yaeger, chief external affairs officer for the North Texas Food Bank. “We could not do what we do without the community’s generous donations of food, funds and time in volunteering to help our neighbors facing hunger.”

The American Red Cross North Texas Region recently visited the North Texas Food Bank and provided ways for residents to fight food insecurity in their communities.

Donate to Food Banks

Go through your pantry and find non-perishable items that remain within their expiration dates. Canned goods, pasta, rice and other essential staples are consistently in high demand. Contact your nearest food bank or community organization to inquire about the best way and location to donate these items. By sharing what you possess, you can contribute to ensuring that community members facing hardships have access to needed nourishment.

Support Community Gardens

Community gardens serve as valuable assets in promoting food security. Take into account the option of participating in or supporting a nearby community garden initiative. If you have a yard, you can even create a personal miniature garden. By growing your own fruits, vegetables and herbs, you not only contribute to your household’s food provisions but also have the opportunity to donate surplus produce to local food banks or neighbors facing difficulties.

Take Time to Volunteer

Make a proactive effort to engage in volunteer work at food drives and distribution centers. Numerous organizations organize food drives where individuals from the community can donate essential items. Local food banks and distribution centers frequently rely on volunteers to help with tasks like packing and delivering food boxes.

Educate and Spread Awareness

Take the initiative to educate yourself on the underlying causes and consequences of food insecurity. Stay updated on local initiatives and programs that are dedicated to addressing this issue. Share your knowledge with friends, family and social networks to increase awareness. By initiating discussions and promoting potential solutions, you can inspire others to get involved and make a difference.

To learn more about ways to help your community, visit the link here.