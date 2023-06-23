Due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, Sunrise Growers Inc. recalled certain frozen fruit products. This voluntary recall is associated with the pineapple sourced from a third-party supplier.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can lead to severe and potentially fatal infections, particularly in vulnerable individuals such as young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. While healthy individuals may experience temporary symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, pregnant women infected with listeria are at risk of miscarriages and stillbirths.

According to a statement from Sunrise Growers, Aldi, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Whole Foods are among the businesses that carried the voluntarily recalled products.

Products were distributed via the following retailers:

Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY from January 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023

Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to stores throughout the US from November 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023

Trader Joe's: Trader Joe's Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AK, AL, CT, CO, DE, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, and Washington DC from March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023

Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed to Target stores nationwide from October 14, 2022 to May 22, 2023

Aldi: Season's Choice Tropical Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT and WV from October 11, 2022 to May 22, 2023

AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers): Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened distributed to select distribution centers or stores in KS, MO, NE and OK from April 5, 2023 to May 4, 2023

Sunrise Growers said there have been no cases to date, but advise customers to check their freezers and discard or return any products with specific codes.

Consumers seeking information can email recall@sunrisegrowers.com or call 1.888.490.5591 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.