BoomerJack’s Bar and Grill is turning 21 and the iconic sports bar wants you to take part in the celebration.

BoomerJack’s is a laid-back bar and grill best known for its atmosphere, games, craft food and cocktails. This July, the restaurant will be marking 21 years in business in North Texas.

Beginning on July 1, the establishment will be offering a number of month-long specials, as well as introducing three new menu items. The drink specials will include:

$5 Jack’s ritas (rocks or frozen)

$3 birthday cake shots

$2.50 Miller Lite

The month-long specials will lead up to a birthday bash on July 29 and 30. The end-of-the-month celebration will offer additional specials, including:

$3 Jack’s ritas (rocks or frozen)

$2 domestic drafts

10 wings for $10

Free birthday cake shot – Celebrate this special day in style with a complimentary birthday cake shot for loyalty members. Redeemable on the BoomerJack’s app with any purchase

Additionally, BoomerJack’s is bringing in three new menu items – the carnivore flatbread, chili lime shrimp salad and fried shrimp basket.

BoomerJack’s was founded in 2001 by Brent Tipps. Today, there are 18 BoomerJack’s Grill and Bar locations across DFW, as well as a live-music venue Bedford Icehouse.

