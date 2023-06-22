Tupelo Honey serves up more than just terrific food. During a recent visit to the newest Tupelo Honey, located in Las Colinas, Local Profile was reminded of just how delicious the establishment’s cocktails were.

Yes, the restaurant’s drinks are top notch. Local Profile spoke with Beverage Director Lindsey Farris-Felty, who started out tending bar at the original Tupelo in Asheville, to find out why.

What is the concept behind Tupelo Honey’s drink program?

“Our beverage program focuses on fresh, house-made syrups and mixes to create flavorful cocktails with Southern flair. We also support local by rotating products from local craft breweries and distilleries!”

Are all the cocktails designed for pairing?

“For our menu, I like to follow the philosophy of pairing ‘what you like to drink’ with ‘what you like to eat.’ Our cocktails are great by themselves or enjoyed beside any of your favorite southern dishes.”

Is there a certain Tupelo Honey-style of cocktail? Is there a particular approach?

“I like to say that you drink a cocktail first with your eyes, so in addition to being fresh and balanced, I try to let the creativity flow with lots of color and fun presentation, such as with our So Fresh & So Green, green cucumber and gin martini.”

I really like the hopped sweet tea? How did that come about? It’s good to see non-alcohol drinks available — especially interesting ones!

“The hopped sweet tea has actually been on our menu for about six years and was created to provide a delicious and unique option for our guests who want a hand-crafted beverage from the bar — just without the buzz. We are working to create even more non-alc options for our guests, such as our new Buzz-Free Bee’s Knees.”

How long does it take to develop a drink? After a new drink is developed how does it end up on the menu?

“Developing drinks can take several months from the start of an idea. I start with ideas for new flavors in our test kitchen and bar, and then we go through a series of tastings before deciding on the final cocktail placement. We like to change our menu a couple of times a year so that we can bring in the flavors of the season, such as with our new summer berry sangria.”

What spirits do you like working with?

“My current favorite spirit to work with is mezcal, but I also love to create cocktails with whiskey and gin.”

Is there anything else we should know about the drinks at Tupelo Honey?

“We do lots of brunch beverages like mimosas, so we’re proud to carry our sparkling wine on tap in reusable, stainless steel kegs. These kegs function in the same way as a draft beer keg, which is a more sustainable alternative to popping open cases and cases of sparkling wine bottles.”

