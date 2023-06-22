Urban Family Concepts, the family-owned hospitality group behind Plano’s Urban Seafood Co., Urban Rio Cantina & Grill and Urban Crust will each be celebrating anniversaries this month.

To celebrate their respective second anniversary, 11th anniversary and 14th anniversary there will be all-day specials and a raffle for a chance to win prizes at each restaurant.

Urban Family Concepts is the brain-child of husband-and-wife duo Bonnie and Nathan Shea, along with World Master Chef and Partner, Salvatore Gisellu and wife Jeanne-Marie.

“I believe downtown Plano is the heart of the city,” said Bonnie Shea. “We have a culture that has created a multi-generational charm that connects generations of families and new communities of people who can come together to walk and reminisce on the cobblestone streets down here.” She continues, “What used to be saloons are now chef-driven restaurants, hoppin’ bars, retail, apartments and more. This is a true live, work and play environment.”

In celebration, Urban Family Concepts will offer specials for each anniversary. The specials are all dine-in only. On Monday June 26th, Urban Crust will be celebrating 14 years with $14 select bottles of wine all day. At Urban Rio on Tuesday, June 27th, the 11th anniversary will be celebrated with $11 Taco Tuesday special. The Taco Tuesday special includes three Pork Carnitas Street Tacos. Lastly, at Urban Seafood Co., on Wednesday, June 28th, Urban Seafood Co. will offer $2 oysters all day.

In addition, Urban Family Concepts will host an all-week raffle, from June 26-July 2, with prizes from each concept. Every $50 spent at each concept during the anniversary week will count as one entry into the raffle. One winner will be selected from each restaurant and will be announced Monday, July 3rd. The prizes include: a complimentary cheese pizza every week for a year from Urban Crust; complimentary queso every week for a year from Urban Rio; and a complimentary crab cake every week for a year from Urban Seafood Co.