A new research study shows Texas has the highest total number of young driver fatalities out of any state.

“The data reveals a concerning pattern of young road user involvement in fatal road accidents across multiple states. The ultimate goal should be to reduce the number of tragic incidents and ensure a safer future for young drivers and road users alike,” personal injury lawyer John Fitch.

Finch commissioned the study, which examines data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) between 2017 and 2021 to determine which states have the largest percentage of driver fatalities among 16 to 24-year-olds.

On average, young drivers are involved in more than one in seven or 16.21% of fatal accidents.

“While it is highly unlikely that we will ever eliminate all driver fatalities, it is important that we identify what certain states are doing differently that could be accounting for these varying rates of young driver deaths,” said Finch.

Rhode Island was found to be the deadliest state for young drivers, with 16 to 24-year-olds accounting for 19.81% of all driver fatalities over the five-year period.

Texas ranked second on the study. According to the report, young drivers in the Lone Star state make up 19.06% of all driver fatalities. Additionally, in Texas, the data indicates there were a total of 2,292 young driver fatalities, the highest total number of young driver fatalities out of any state.

“If larger states, such as Texas, achieved similar fatality rates to West Virginia, which ranked bottom, there would have been 805 fewer young driver deaths in the state over the same five-year period, which is quite a staggering statistic,” said Finch.

Utah ranks third in the list, with 18.95% of all driver fatalities involving young drivers. Utah recorded a total of 163 young driver fatalities,

The remaining top ten include: California, Delaware, Nebraska, Idaho, Montana, Massachusetts and Maryland. West Virginia proved to be the safest state for young drivers, with only 12.36% of driver fatalities.

According to the study, the most dangerous drivers across all age ranges are actually within the 25 to 34 age bracket, which accounts for 20.11% of all fatal road accidents across all 50 states.

