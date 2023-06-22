A new study found that Texas offers some of the worst state health systems, especially regarding women’s and children’s health.

Since 2020, states have been faced with the challenge of addressing escalating health risks and mortality rates among their populations. These concerns have been influenced not just by the COVID-19 virus itself, but also by the heightened vulnerability to substance abuse during the pandemic and obstacles in accessing timely treatment for manageable illnesses.

According to a study by the Commonwealth Fund, every state witnessed a surge in avoidable deaths, both from preventable causes and those treatable with healthcare. Preventable deaths occurring before the age of 75 — including those resulting from certain infections, injuries or illnesses — can largely be prevented through efficient public health measures and primary care. Similarly, deaths caused by healthcare-treatable conditions before the age of 75, such as chronic illnesses like diabetes, colon cancer and breast cancer, can typically be avoided through timely and effective healthcare interventions. These two categories of mortality are collectively referred to as “avoidable” deaths.

Texas ranked 48 overall for state health systems. Texas experienced more than a 35% increase in avoidable mortality rates. The state saw the most uninsured residents 19-34 years old: 24%. Vaccines were another factor when it came to Texas’ overall ranking with only 36% of residents being vaccinated against flu and pneumonia. Only 32% were found to have adequate COVID vaccinations.

The health outcomes for women, mothers and infants exhibit subpar performance in many states, characterized by elevated and escalating rates of maternal mortality, disparities in pregnancy-related outcomes specifically affecting Black and American Indian/Alaska Native women and a concerning rise in other preventable deaths. But in Texas, that concern is far higher with the state ranking 49 out of 51.

The expiration of pandemic-era policies posed challenges for states in their efforts to ensure continued access to coverage and care. Adding to these complexities, the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade exacerbated the fragmentation of reproductive healthcare access. But even before Roe was overturned, women in Texas were already facing unequal access to care.

A previous study by WalletHub showed that Texas is the second worst state for children’s healthcare. Texas ranked 50th for access to health care, 45th for nutrition, physical activity and obesity and 39th for oral health. The state also has the most uninsured children in the U.S. and is third to last for the percentage of children with very good health.

The Commonwealth Fund highlighted several solutions aimed at addressing gaps in reproductive and women’s health care. These solutions include greater investment in maternal health and community health workforces.