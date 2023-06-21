With the start of the summer this week, it is the perfect time for market shopping. There is a lot of outdoor market fun to experience this weekend, as well as a coffee and a pub crawl, or you can opt for the wine and walk experience if tasty beverages are your thing. Mix it all with various other fun and entertaining activities, and you have a great weekend to look forward to.



Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: the boho market | website

When: June 24, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Village | 5670 Village Glen Drive, Dallas

More info

The Boho Market is at The Village on Saturday, June 24. This exciting weekend pop-up event offers a unique shopping experience focusing on small and local businesses. Attendees can browse a variety of vendors, support independent artisans and discover one-of-a-kind products. Live music adds to the vibrant atmosphere, making it an enjoyable outing. The Boho Market promises to become a delightful shopping and entertainment day.

When: June 24, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More info

The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall presents the Madonna Tribute: Primadonna. Prepare to groove as Primadonna delivers a fun live performance honoring the legendary Queen of Pop. Guests arriving early for the show can indulge in dining options and craft cocktails. For a premium experience, those 21 and over can reserve a Balcony VIP Lounge, offering dedicated cocktail service, comfortable seating and an unparalleled stage view.

Photo: eventbrite | website

When: June 23, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Peace Plaza at Harvest Hall | 815 South Main Street, Grapevine

More info

Grapevine Main LIVE! Featuring Piano Man – The Billy Joel Experience offers a fun and immersive experience where audiences can sing along to a dynamic lineup of Billy Joel’s greatest hits. Located on Peace Plaza, just outside Harvest Hall, concert attendees can indulge in delectable cuisine from eight chef-inspired global kitchens and enjoy specialty-crafted cocktails while listening to the weekend performance.

Celebrate PRide In June Top 10 Pride Month Events In North Texas With Pride Month going strong this June, there is still enough time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community on multiple occasions. Check out these top 10 Pride Month events In North Texas.

When: June 23 to 25, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St, McKinney

More info

Experience the enchanting fusion of copper and tropical vibes at Coppitral: When Copper Meets the Tropics. This event takes place at the Cove in McKinney. Kathleen Mekailek, a talented artist inspired by her coastal Texas hometown, presents sculptures that blend nature with manufactured elements. By magnifying the beauty of the small, she invites others to appreciate these treasures. Fire enhances the copper patinas, creating captivating artwork displayed amidst natural materials.

Photo courtesy of laura marie duncan

When: June 23, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

Tickets

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts presents Chita Rivera: The Rhythm Of My Life. This exclusive concert welcomes the legendary Chita Rivera for a remarkable performance. The Tony Award-winning artist will enchant the audience this weekend by recreating iconic moments from her illustrious Broadway career, including beloved shows like West Side Story, Sweet Charity, Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago and The Visit.

When: June 24, 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 North Tennessee Street, McKinney

More info

Join the McKinney Coffee Crawl in Historic Downtown McKinney. Participants will visit some of the best local coffee shops. They will indulge in seven distinct coffee experiences accompanied by tasty treats. Each stop will showcase a different aspect of the coffee-making process. In addition to the tastings, participants will receive a magazine providing educational insights about each location, coupons for future visits, and a Downtown McKinney Coffee Crawl tote bag.

Photo: pga frisco | website

Yes Way Rosé – Wine Walk & Tasting When: June 24, 2023 | 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

More info PGA Frisco invites you to the Yes Way Rosé – Wine Walk & Tasting this weekend. Gather your friends and enjoy a delightful experience sampling rosé wines while exploring and shopping at The PGA District. Donning pink and white attire is encouraged to match the theme. Admission tickets grant access to wine tastings, a souvenir glass and photo opportunities. For an elevated experience, VIP tickets include a personal charcuterie box.

Summer is here 10 Best Splash Pads In Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney Parents rejoice, splash pad season is here! We’re in Texas, and that means that as soon as May arrives, temperatures start to skyrocket. Suddenly, many of our favorite playgrounds are too hot to enjoy. Fortunately, local splash pads save the day, keeping our little ones entertained from now through September. Unless otherwise stated, these splash…

When: June 23, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More info

Join the festivities at Legacy Hall to enjoy live music performed by the top Kenny Chesney tribute band this weekend. Guests who arrive early can savor a wide range of dining options from nearly 20 eateries and craft cocktails from multiple bars. For an elevated experience, those 21 and over can reserve a Balcony VIP Lounge, offering dedicated cocktail service, comfortable seating and the best stage view.

Photo: southfork ranch | website

When: June 23 to 25, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Southfork Ranch | 3700 Hogge Road, Parker

More info



Discover the ultimate shopping experience during the Trade Days at Southfork Ranch this weekend. Taking place on the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday before every 4th Monday of the month, this event offers a variety of local vendors showcasing their finest products. From jewelry and furniture to candles and delicious food, there is something for everyone. Explore the diverse offerings and enjoy a day of shopping, eating, and overall enjoyment.

When: June 23, 2023 | 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: McCall Plaza | 998 E 15th Street, Plano

More info

Experience the joy of singing under the stars during the Karaoke Night at McCall Plaza in Plano. This free event invites you to showcase your vocal talents and enjoy an evening of music with friends. Plan your ballad and head to the heart of the Downtown Plano Arts District for a night of karaoke fun. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a shower singer, this event promises an entertaining atmosphere.

Photo: dark hour haunted house | website

When: June 23, 2023 | 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Dark Hour Haunted House | 701 Taylor Dr, Plano

More info

Embark on a thrilling weekend adventure at Monster Club Misadventures, hosted by the Dark Hour Haunted House in Plano. Assemble your squad and enter the clubhouse to experience mischief and monster lore. A friend’s foray into the dark arts has led to his disappearance, and it’s up to you to bring him back. Solve puzzles and navigate a catastrophic rift in time and space before it’s too late.

When: June 24, 2023 | 7:30 a.m.

Where: Oak Point Park And Nature Preserve | 5901 Los Rios Blvd, Plano

More info

Join the WOKC’s Run for the Kids 5K & 1K Fun Run at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve in Plano. Participate in a scenic run through the beautiful Oak Point Nature Preserve. After the run, indulge in delicious In-N-Out Burgers and enjoy family-friendly activities and entertainment. Participants will receive an event shirt and race medal and can also take advantage of amenities like the beer garden and kid zone.

Photo: love and war in texas | website

When: June 23, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Love and War in Texas | 601 E Plano Pkwy, Plano

Tickets

Enjoy the captivating performance of singer-songwriter Mo Robson at Love and War in Texas this weekend. With over 20 years of experience in the Texas honky-tonk scene, Robson’s outlaw country style and heartfelt lyrics resonate with audiences. Influenced by legendary artists like Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings, as well as rock icons such as Social Distortion, Robson brings a fresh perspective to traditional country themes.

When: June 23, 2023 | 7:30 to to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Taverna Rossa | 4005 Preston Road Ste 512, Plano

More info

Experience the electrifying performance of Acoustic Broken Code at Taverna Rossa in Plano. This North Dallas-based Texas Rock ‘n’ Roll band is known for its high-energy and diverse music. From Classic Rock and Roadhouse Blues to the nostalgic tunes of a patio party, they bring an energetic and entertaining experience for all. Get ready to rock and enjoy a weekend evening of dynamic live music at Taverna Rossa.

Photo: the shops at legacy | website

When: June 24, 2023 | 5:00 to to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Farm + Feed | 7401 Lone Star Drive #B120 Plano,

Tickets

Prepare for an unforgettable weekend evening of fun and excitement at The Shops at Legacy’s Rock the Shops Pub Crawl, organized by the Dallas Margarita Society. Party enthusiasts will gather at Farm + Feed to kick off the festivities and enjoy their first drink. They can then explore an incredible lineup of venues, including Ebb & Flow, Scruffy Duffies, Ringo’s Pub and Bottle Rockets. Join the ultimate pub crawl experience!

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Friday Night Summer Movie Series

When: June 23, 2023 | 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

More info

Shakespeare in the Park: Much Ado About Nothing

When: June 7 to July 16, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Samuell-Grand Amphitheater | 1500 Tenison Parkway, Dallas

Tickets

McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square

When: June 24, 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Chestnut Square Historic Village | 315 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney

More info

Red Tent Farmer’s Market

When: June 24, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to to 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

More info

Rumble At The Boardwalk

When: June 24, 2023 | 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5800 State Highway 121, Plano

More info

Photo: dfwchild | website

When: July 3, 2023 | 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle Drive Addison

More info

Addison Kaboom Town! is an event that offers spectacular fireworks and entertainment. This annual celebration gathers tens of thousands of attendees from near and far to enjoy a mesmerizing fireworks show. With live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities, Addison Kaboom Town! is a beautiful experience for people of all ages. The event is a beloved tradition that ignites the sky and hearts with joy and wonder.

When: July 4, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center | 2301 Flora St, Dallas

Tickets

The Dallas Winds Star-Spangled Spectacular is an annual red, white and blue musical experience organized on the 4th of July. Celebrating patriotism and the spirit of America, this event showcases the renowned Dallas Winds Symphony, delivering a breathtaking performance of patriotic and contemporary compositions. Besides music, there will be indoor fireworks, hot dogs and ice cream in the air-conditioned setting.

Photo: frisco freedom fest | facebook

When: July 4, 2023 | 4:00 p.m.

Where: George A. Purefoy Municipal Center | 6101 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco

More info

The Frisco Freedom Fest on the 4th of July celebrates independence and community spirit. It is one of the most beloved Collin County events where people can go to celebrate Independence Day. This annual festival offers family-friendly activities, including live music, dining, shopping and a spectacular fireworks display. The Frisco Freedom Fest is a perfect opportunity to come together and create lasting memories in a festive and patriotic atmosphere.

Photo: life in celina tx | facebook

When: July 1, 2023 | 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Old Celina Park | 12670 FM 428, Celina

More info

The City of Celina is organizing SPLASH & BLAST, a spectacular event to celebrate Independence Weekend. Attendees can enjoy live music from talented artists such as Jett Platt, Neon Prophets and headliner Extended Play. The event is family-friendly, with a free Kids Zone offering exciting water slides, foam pits, a rock wall, and the Ninja Nation Obstacle Course. The patriotic celebration will culminate with a breathtaking fireworks show.