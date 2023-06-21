Shaquille O’Neal, the renowned NBA legend, is embarking on a new venture as a music festival organizer. Going by the stage name DJ Diesel, Shaq recently revealed his plans to curate a bass music festival on September 16, 2023. The festival is planned at the Panther Island Pavilion, in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to KHOU, the event, which Shaq said will be the “largest bass festival in Texas,” will have two stages and feature some of Shaq’s favorite musicians including:

Diesel

Alison Wonderland

Kai Wachi

Sullivan King

Crankdat

Layz

Emorfik

Hairitage

Kozmoz

Leotrix

On April 28, 2023, Shaq tweeted that he would be planning his own festival this year, and announced the “Shaq’s Bass All Stars Festival” on June 21, 2023.

“When I created this festival I wanted to shine a light on some of my favorite producers who do not get enough credit for their work,” Shaq said in a tweet. “When I first started DIESEL and came into this scene I promised I would do everything I could to move the bass community forward. I wanted all of us to feel the love that everyone has for each other and our culture. This festival will embody all of that. Thank you for letting me be a part of this.”



The 51-year-old first got into the EDM world around 2014, according to USA Today. Over the past year, Shaq performed at Electric Daisy Carnival, Lost Lands, Red Rocks and more. He is also planning to release a new EP.



Pre-sale ticket registration will remain open until Thursday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. Ticket sales for the event will commence on Friday, June 23, with prices starting at $49.99. The pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m., followed by general admission opening at noon.



A food truck “village” will also be set up at the event for guests to enjoy a variety of eats and drinks.



VIP tickets are available that include expedited entry, access to VIP-only areas, dedicated VIP bars and food vendors and VIP-only restrooms. Tickets range from $99.99 to $129.99.



But music isn’t the only thing Shaq is bringing to his North Texas home. His restaurant franchise Big Chicken is expected to hit DFW in 2023. As many as 56 Big Chicken restaurants are expected to open across Texas, in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.