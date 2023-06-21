In an effort to combat the rising temperature in the Lone Star State, The Salvation Army of North Texas has announced that it is activating heat relief services for Texans in need.

Throughout the summer, the charitable organization is providing relief to at-risk communities throughout the Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Rockwall and Tarrant counties by offering emergency assistance, heat relief resources, financial assistance and other various programs.

“Heat-related illness are a real threat in our community, especially for vulnerable communities such as seniors, the very young, people with chronic diseases, and those experiencing homelessness and poverty,” said the Salvation Army of North Texas in a release.

At a number of select locations, The Salvation Army of North Texas says that it plans on handing out boxed fans and water bottles through the organization’s drive-thru food pantries.

Additionally, the organization will be opening cooling stations during days when heat relief services are needed — falling in line with city and county guidelines — to provide shade and hydration for vulnerable individuals, according to a release.

The Salvation Army cooling stations throughout the North Texas region are located at: Arlington Corps Community Center, Carr P. Collins Social Service Center, Denton Corps Community Center, Garland Corps Community Center, Irving Corps Community Center, Lewisville Corps Community Center, McKinney Corps Community Center, Oak Cliff Corps Community Center, Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center, Plano Corps Community Center and Waxahachie Corps Community Center.

Along with the cooling stations, the organization says that it will also be providing additional relief efforts, which includes checking in on elderly or other vulnerable individuals in impacted areas, using mobile feeding units (canteens) to bring relief to vulnerable populations, in addition to offering financial support for families at risk of having their utilities cut off.

For more information on The Salvation Army of North Texas and its services, head over to salvationarmyntx.org/north-texas.