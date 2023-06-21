The nationwide retailer H-E-B, continues to expand its presence in Texas with a new eCommerce fulfillment center in Plano.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to offer Texans a better shopping experience and more options to choose how they shop, pay for and receive their products,” said Kedar Patel, H-E-B group vice president of eCommerce on June 20 during a grand opening ceremony.

The new 55,000-square-foot facility will be located next to the Plano H-E-B at 6001 Preston Rd. It will support H-E-B’s curbside and delivery orders throughout Plano, Frisco, McKinney and Allen.

Company officials say the new facility will provide more capacity, greater efficiency, added convenience and will help to better serve digital and in-store customers.

“Across our business we are adopting innovative technologies that give our partners the tools they need to provide top-quality service to our customers whether they shop online or in our stores,” said Patel.

The e-commerce fulfillment centers stock goods found in stores, which are used to satisfy orders.

The new Plano location will allow for more capacity, greater efficiency, less aisle congestion for the in-store shopper, and better product availability.

This is the sixth eCommerce fulfillment center H-E-B has opened since 2018. The company has curbside and delivery services are available at more than 270 stores in Texas.

The new facility is expected to open later this year and is actively hiring full and part time positions for the new center.

Once fully operational, the center is expected to employ 125 local individuals.

H-e-b made a $5,000 community gift to the plano isd robotics club. Photo courtesy of h-e-b.

A grand opening ceremony was held on June 20 to celebrate the new facility with the community. During the ceremony, H-E-B made a $5,000 community gift to the Plano ISD Robotics Club.

Plano ISD robotics program aims to create a robotics and engineering community that connects students with industry professionals.

