On June 20, 2023, ERCOT issued a request for residents to voluntarily preserve energy due to extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area will see temperatures ranging from 90 to 110 degrees throughout Wednesday, June 21 and an excessive heat warning will remain in effect until 8:00 p.m.

The extreme temperatures might feel even more suffocating due to a combination of increasing levels of humidity and little to no wind at all. According to energy expert Bernard Weinstein (via CBS), the lack of wind could take out a third of the grid’s energy generation — in addition to making outdoor work and exercise go from uncomfortable to dangerous

While ERCOT’s report on the grid’s condition indicates there is enough energy for the current demand, the supply and demand forecast expects demand to peak at around 7:00 p.m. with an 80,254 MW demand which could surpass the current all-time record of 80,148 MW set on July 20, 2022.

According to the request issued on June 20, ERCOT is using additional tools to manage the grid including reserve power, requesting for voluntary energy conservation and bringing more generation online sooner.

Here are some tips to help save energy during high-demand periods this summer:

Raise your thermostat by a degree or two, if safe to do so.

Avoid using large appliances.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off during peak hours.

For commercial businesses, ERCOT recommends turning off air-conditioning/heating outside of business hours and turning off lights and office equipment when the space is not being used.

If you are going outside today take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illness. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes, take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments and drink plenty of water.