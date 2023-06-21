Blue Goose Cantina is celebrating the Hatch Chile Fest by creating new menu items for a limited time.

The 21st annual Hatch Chile Fest celebrates hatch chili peppers that are grown in New Mexico. The hatch chili pepper season runs from the beginning of August until the end of September.

Photo courtesy of blue goose.

As part of the Fest, Blue Goose Cantina has prepared a made-from-scratch, limited-time menu that offers 10 new items. The 10 new items include:

Hatch Queso – Fresh roasted hatch chilies, blended with cheese and spices

Hatch Santa Fe quesadilla – Flour tortillas filled with spicy Hatch chilies, mesquite grilled chicken, cheese, black beans and corn

Birria and hatch quesa tacos – Three corn tortillas dipped in guajillo sauce, griddled with cheese, then filled with beef Birria, hatch chiles, onions and cilantro

Augie’s hatch stew – A classic New Mexico style stew made with roasted hatch chilies, pork, onions, potatoes and carrots

Hatch pulled chicken enchiladas – Two chicken enchiladas topped with your choice of spicy Hatch salsa or Hatch queso. Served with Spanish rice and charro beans

Hatch birria burrito – A large flour tortilla filled with Birria, roasted hatch chilies, cheese, onion and cilantro, topped with hatch queso and hatch salsa. Served with spicy Hatch pineapple Pico de Gallo, Spanish rice and consommé

Hatch street tacos – Four house made corn tortilla street tacos topped with fajita chicken (2), fajita beef (2), spicy hatch pineapple Pico de Gallo, and queso fresco

Blue Goose Cantina’s famous hatch margarita – Hatch chile pepper infused tequila shaken with fresh lime juice and agave nectar

Blueberry hatch margarita – Hatch chile pepper infused tequila blended with blueberry puree, then shaken with fresh lime juice and agave nectar

Hatch huevos – Three over-medium eggs on a guajillo seasoned toasted corn tortilla, smothered with Hatch salsa and Jack cheese, topped with avocado slices. Served with a side of refried beans and cheese

Birria and hatch quesa tacos – three corn tortillas dipped in guajillo sauce, griddled with cheese, then filled with beef birria, hatch chiles, onions and cilantro. Photo courtesy of blue goose.

The new menu will end at the end of the pepper’s growing season – the end of September.

Established in 1984, Blue Goose has seven locations in Frisco, Plano, Highland Village, McKinney, Grapevine, Fort Worth and Grand Prairie.

Blue Goose is a division of Peterson Management Group, a family-owned and operated restaurant management company. For more information, click here.