H-E-B is known for being involved in the communities where its stores are located. Now only months away from the grand opening of H-E-B’s Allen new location, Allen Independent School District (AISD) approved a sponsorship deal with the retailer to advertise at the school’s football stadium.

With a seating capacity of 18,000 and a cost of $60 million, Eagle Stadium is one of the state’s largest high school football stadiums. As reported by Allen American, in its eleven years of existence, the stadium successfully brought the attention and support of the school community.

“A lot of people ask why we need the stadium,” Bobby Curtis, former Allen ISD facilities director, told Allen American. “I answer that it keeps our kids involved. On a Friday night, when we’re having a game, you probably have three-fourths of the student body involved.”

It’s no wonder then why H-E-B is joining big names among the stadium’s sponsors, such as Coca-Cola, Credit Union of Texas, Chick-fil-A and Texas Health, especially considering the stadium is located minutes away from where the new store will be located.

According to WFAA, as part of the deal, H-E-B commits to pay $25,000 per year for three years to the district in exchange for advertising opportunities within the stadium and the district.

Among other perks, the sponsorship deal will provide the grocer:

Exclusive rights to be the sole provider of grocery products at all Allen ISD-sponsored events held at AISD facilities.

The ability to set a sponsor area outside and inside the stadium at all Allen High School home varsity and playoff football games.

Advertising copy on signs in Allen High School basketball gymnasium, scoreboards at the Eagles Stadium and on one foam A-frame sideline sign at all Allen ISD football and soccer games at the stadium.

The sponsorship deal was approved unanimously during a board meeting in May going into effect May 1, 2023 and will last until April 30, 2026.